World Athletics Championships 2023 Day One: Indians in action, timings, streaming info

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase) and gold medallist Eldhose Paul (men’s triple jump) will be amongst the nine Indians in action on day one of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 21:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Avinash Sable will be in action in men’s 3000m steeplechase heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Avinash Sable will be in action in men’s 3000m steeplechase heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Avinash Sable will be in action in men’s 3000m steeplechase heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nine Indians will be in action on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.

The day begins with the men’s 20km race walk final where Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht will participate.

The morning session also includes Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase) and Shaili Singh (women’s long jump) in the qualification rounds of their respective events.

The evening session will have Ajay Kumar Saroj in the 1500m heats and the trio of Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhouse Paul in men’s triple jump action.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Indians in action on day of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

Men’s 20m Race Walk Final - 12:20PM IST - Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heat 1 - 3:05PM IST - Avinash Sable (First five qualify to the final)

Women’s Long Jump Qualification Group B - 3:55PM IST - Shaili Singh (Automatic qualification mark - 6.80m or best 12 qualify to the final)

Men’s 1500m Heats 3 - 10:50PM IST - Ajay Kumar Saroj (First six qualify to the semifinal)

Men’s Triple Jump Qualification Group A - 11:07PM IST - Abdulla Aboobacker (Automatic qualification mark - 17.15m or best 12 qualify to the final)

Men’s Triple Jump Qualification Group B - 11:07PM IST - Praveen Chithravel, Eldhouse Paul (Automatic qualification mark - 17.15m or best 12 qualify to the final)

