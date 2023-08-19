- August 19, 2023 14:26Men’s 20KM race walk begins
The World Athletics Championships in Budapest is underway after a delayed start due to thunderstorm. The men’s 20 km race walk is underway with Indian race walkers Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh in action.
- August 19, 2023 13:44Further delay on cards
Further delay is expected in Budapest as our correspondent Jonathan Selvaraj informs due to bad weather. The morning events are pushed an hour further. 11:30 AM for men’s shot put and 12:35 PM for steeplechase.
- August 19, 2023 13:29Start delayed by Thunderstorm
A thunderstorm pushed back the start of the men’s 20-kilometre race walk, the first event of the World Athletics Championships, by two hours. Athletes were minutes from starting when officials announced the delay. The evening session of the opening day includes finals in the men’s shot put, women’s 10,000 metres and the mixed 4x400 relay.
- August 19, 2023 13:19World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s javelin throw
- August 19, 2023 13:07Chasing 90m — Neeraj Chopra’s pursuit of the ultimate barrier in javelin throw
- August 19, 2023 12:44World Athletics Championships 2023: Full Timetable
- August 19, 2023 12:32Day One Indians in Action - (Timings in IST)
Men’s 20m Race Walk Final - 12:20PM IST - Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heat 1 - 3:05PM IST - Avinash Sable (First five qualify to the final)
Women’s Long Jump Qualification Group B - 3:55PM IST - Shaili Singh (Automatic qualification mark - 6.80m or best 12 qualify to the final)
Men’s 1500m Heats 3 - 10:50PM IST - Ajay Kumar Saroj (First six qualify to the semifinal)
Men’s Triple Jump Qualification Group A - 11:07PM IST - Abdulla Aboobacker (Automatic qualification mark - 17.15m or best 12 qualify to the final)
Men’s Triple Jump Qualification Group B - 11:07PM IST - Praveen Chithravel, Eldhouse Paul (Automatic qualification mark - 17.15m or best 12 qualify to the final)
- August 19, 2023 12:28All set in Budapest for World Athletics Championships
- August 19, 2023 12:27A two-hour delay!
- August 19, 2023 12:26A brief on the Indian contingent
- August 19, 2023 12:16Thunderstorm in Budapest
A thunderstorm is expected to hit Budapest in the next 30 minutes, is what our correspondent informs and the Championships will start at 10:50 AM local time instead of 8:50 AM.
- August 19, 2023 12:09Good morning from Budapest! Pings our Correspondent, Jonathan Selvaraj
- August 19, 2023 12:04Live Streaming Info: Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.
- August 19, 2023 11:52World Athletics Championships 2023 Day One: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
World Athletics Championships 2023 Day One: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase) and gold medallist Eldhose Paul (men’s triple jump) will be amongst the nine Indians in action on day one of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
- August 19, 2023 11:42Avinash Sable in action
The morning session also includes Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable in the men’s 3000m steeplechase heats and Shaili Singh in the women’s long jump. The duo will participate in the qualification rounds of their respective events.
- August 19, 2023 11:36World Athletics Championships: Indians in action on Day One
Nine Indians will be in action on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday. The day begins with the men’s 20km race walk final where Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht will participate.
Latest on Sportstar
- World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Race walk begins after delayed start in Budapest; Indians in action on Day one, Latest Results
- VIDEO: Neymar lands in Saudi ahead of unveiling ceremony
- N. Korea taekwondo team at international event in post-pandemic first
- IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Confident India eyes series win, batters seek more time in the middle
- Kate Markgraf steps down as US Soccer’s women’s general manager
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE