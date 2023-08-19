MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Race walk begins after delayed start in Budapest; Indians in action on Day one, Latest Results

World Athletics Championships 2023: Get the Live Updates, Results, Latest News and Live Blog as the World Athletics Championships 2023 gets underway in Budapest.

Updated : Aug 19, 2023 14:28 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Avinash Sable will be in action in men’s 3000m steeplechase heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.
India's Avinash Sable will be in action in men's 3000m steeplechase heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.
India’s Avinash Sable will be in action in men’s 3000m steeplechase heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.

World Athletics Championships 2023 Live: Follow the Latest news updates, Results, from Day one of the World Athletics Championships 2023 from Budapest.

  • August 19, 2023 14:26
    Men’s 20KM race walk begins

    The World Athletics Championships in Budapest is underway after a delayed start due to thunderstorm. The men’s 20 km race walk is underway with Indian race walkers Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh in action.

  • August 19, 2023 13:44
    Further delay on cards

    Further delay is expected in Budapest as our correspondent Jonathan Selvaraj informs due to bad weather. The morning events are pushed an hour further. 11:30 AM for men’s shot put and 12:35 PM for steeplechase.

  • August 19, 2023 13:29
    Start delayed by Thunderstorm

    A thunderstorm pushed back the start of the men’s 20-kilometre race walk, the first event of the World Athletics Championships, by two hours. Athletes were minutes from starting when officials announced the delay. The evening session of the opening day includes finals in the men’s shot put, women’s 10,000 metres and the mixed 4x400 relay.

  • August 19, 2023 13:19
    World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s javelin throw

    Neeraj Chopra, Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber will be the favourites for the gold medal in men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

  • August 19, 2023 13:07
    Chasing 90m — Neeraj Chopra’s pursuit of the ultimate barrier in javelin throw

    For an athlete who has nearly won it all, why does the 90m even matter? What will it take to get there? The buzz will start again as Neeraj Chopra competes at the World Athletics Championships 2023.

  • August 19, 2023 12:44
    World Athletics Championships 2023: Full Timetable
  • August 19, 2023 12:32
    Day One Indians in Action - (Timings in IST)

    Men’s 20m Race Walk Final - 12:20PM IST - Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh

    Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heat 1 - 3:05PM IST - Avinash Sable (First five qualify to the final)

    Women’s Long Jump Qualification Group B - 3:55PM IST - Shaili Singh (Automatic qualification mark - 6.80m or best 12 qualify to the final)

    Men’s 1500m Heats 3 - 10:50PM IST - Ajay Kumar Saroj (First six qualify to the semifinal)

    Men’s Triple Jump Qualification Group A - 11:07PM IST - Abdulla Aboobacker (Automatic qualification mark - 17.15m or best 12 qualify to the final)

    Men’s Triple Jump Qualification Group B - 11:07PM IST - Praveen Chithravel, Eldhouse Paul (Automatic qualification mark - 17.15m or best 12 qualify to the final)

  • August 19, 2023 12:28
    All set in Budapest for World Athletics Championships
  • August 19, 2023 12:27
    A two-hour delay!
  • August 19, 2023 12:26
    A brief on the Indian contingent
  • August 19, 2023 12:16
    Thunderstorm in Budapest

    A thunderstorm is expected to hit Budapest in the next 30 minutes, is what our correspondent informs and the Championships will start at 10:50 AM local time instead of 8:50 AM.


  • August 19, 2023 12:09
    Good morning from Budapest! Pings our Correspondent, Jonathan Selvaraj

    Budapest woke up to a cloudy morning ahead of the start of the World Athletics Championships 2023.

  • August 19, 2023 12:04
    Live Streaming Info: Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?

    The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

  • August 19, 2023 11:52
    World Athletics Championships 2023 Day One: Indians in action, timings, streaming info

    Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase) and gold medallist Eldhose Paul (men’s triple jump) will be amongst the nine Indians in action on day one of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

  • August 19, 2023 11:42
    Avinash Sable in action

    The morning session also includes Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable in the men’s 3000m steeplechase heats and Shaili Singh in the women’s long jump. The duo will participate in the qualification rounds of their respective events.

  • August 19, 2023 11:36
    World Athletics Championships: Indians in action on Day One

    Nine Indians will be in action on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday. The day begins with the men’s 20km race walk final where Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht will participate.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
