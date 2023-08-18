The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.
Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in women’s 200m sprint in Budapest:
Shericka Jackson
Though she doesn’t have the season-leading mark, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica should be the favourite as she comes into the competition as the defending champion.
Her winning mark at Eugene is the best-ever time set by a woman in 200m at the World Athletic Championships.
Jackson has a season best of 21.71s, which puts her second in the year.
Gabrielle Thomas
USA’s Gabrielle Thomas, who posted a season-best 21.60s last month, will provide the stiffest challenge to Jackson.
Thomas will be looking to add to the bronze she won in the event at Tokyo 2020.
With two-time Olympic 200m winner Elaine Thompson-Herah taking part only in the 100m relay, the field will be spread out.
Julien Alfred
One of the youngest sprinters in the fray, Julien Alfred will look to put up a challenge against her much more accomplished competitors.
Alfred, who represents St. Lucia, has displayed steady improvement, shaving off a couple of seconds from here personal best in the distance over the last two years, which currently rests at 21.91, which was set earlier this year.
Dark Horse - Dina Asher-Smith
Dina Asher-Smith, the 2019 world champion in 200m, can be considered a wildcard option in the event. The British record holder has a season best of 22.23.
World Record - 21.34s - Florence Griffith-Joyner at 1988 Olympics.
World Championships Record - 21.45s - Shericka Jackson at 2022.
Olympic Record - 21.34s - Florence Griffith-Joyner at 1988 Olympics.
World-leading performance in 2023 - 21.60s - Gabrielle Thomas at Eugene
Latest on Sportstar
- World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 200m sprint
- World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 200m sprint
- Spalletti agrees terms to take over as Italy coach: reports
- Indian sports news wrap, August 18
- Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk to play home Champions League games in Germany this season
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE