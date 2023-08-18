MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 200m sprint

Shericka Jackson, Gabrielle Thomas and Julien Alfred are the favourites for women’s 200m title at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 15:40 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Gabrielle Thomas of the U.S. crosses the line to win the women’s 200m at the Paris Diamond League.
Gabrielle Thomas of the U.S. crosses the line to win the women’s 200m at the Paris Diamond League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Gabrielle Thomas of the U.S. crosses the line to win the women's 200m at the Paris Diamond League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in women’s 200m sprint in Budapest:

Shericka Jackson

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson.
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica's Shericka Jackson. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Though she doesn’t have the season-leading mark, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica should be the favourite as she comes into the competition as the defending champion.

Her winning mark at Eugene is the best-ever time set by a woman in 200m at the World Athletic Championships.

Jackson has a season best of 21.71s, which puts her second in the year.

Gabrielle Thomas

Gabrielle Thomas of the U.S. celebrates winning the Women’s 200m in a Diamond League meet.
Gabrielle Thomas of the U.S. celebrates winning the Women’s 200m in a Diamond League meet. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Gabrielle Thomas of the U.S. celebrates winning the Women's 200m in a Diamond League meet. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

USA’s Gabrielle Thomas, who posted a season-best 21.60s last month, will provide the stiffest challenge to Jackson.

Thomas will be looking to add to the bronze she won in the event at Tokyo 2020.

With two-time Olympic 200m winner Elaine Thompson-Herah taking part only in the 100m relay, the field will be spread out.

Julien Alfred

Julien Alfred of Team St Lucia finishes in the Women’s 100m semifinals on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Julien Alfred of Team St Lucia finishes in the Women’s 100m semifinals on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Julien Alfred of Team St Lucia finishes in the Women's 100m semifinals on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

One of the youngest sprinters in the fray, Julien Alfred will look to put up a challenge against her much more accomplished competitors.

Alfred, who represents St. Lucia, has displayed steady improvement, shaving off a couple of seconds from here personal best in the distance over the last two years, which currently rests at 21.91, which was set earlier this year.

Dark Horse - Dina Asher-Smith

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith.
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Dina Asher-Smith. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dina Asher-Smith, the 2019 world champion in 200m, can be considered a wildcard option in the event. The British record holder has a season best of 22.23.

World Record -  21.34s - Florence Griffith-Joyner at 1988 Olympics.
World Championships Record - 21.45s - Shericka Jackson at 2022.
Olympic Record - 21.34s - Florence Griffith-Joyner at 1988 Olympics.
World-leading performance in 2023 - 21.60s - Gabrielle Thomas at Eugene

