Athletics

World Athletics C’ships: Lawrence Cherono and Randolph Ross provisionally suspended

The AIU added that Ross was suspended over his conduct during the course of an investigation into a potential whereabouts violation.

Reuters
16 July, 2022 21:53 IST
Lawrence Cherono (left) tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance that is prohibited under the 2022 WADA Prohibited List as a metabolic modulator. (File Photo)

Lawrence Cherono (left) tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance that is prohibited under the 2022 WADA Prohibited List as a metabolic modulator. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Kenyan marathon runner Lawrence Cherono and American 400 metres runner Randolph Ross were provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Saturday, ruling them out of the current World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The AIU, which oversees integrity issues in international athletics including doping, said a sample collected from Cherono tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance on the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List as a metabolic modulator.

Cherono, the winner of the Boston and Chicago marathons in 2019, provided his sample during an out-of-competition test on May 23 and was informed of the adverse analytical finding when he arrived in Eugene on Thursday.

“Substances in this category modify how the body metabolises fat. (It) is approved for use in some countries to treat chest pain stemming from a lack of blood supply and oxygen to the heart,” the AIU said in a statement.

“Trimetazidine is a non-specified substance and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such a substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules unless certain conditions apply.”

The AIU added that Ross, who was part of the United States 4x400 metres relay team which won gold at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, was suspended over his conduct during the course of an investigation into a potential whereabouts violation.

“There was an unsuccessful attempt by the AIU to test Ross on June 18 and the investigation into this matter concluded when he was interviewed by the AIU in Eugene on July 14,” the AIU said.

Both the marathon and 400m heats at the World Championships will be held on Sunday.

