Athletics

World Athletics Championships: Shericka Jackson, the sprinting phenomenon from Jamaica

Going into the World Championships, Shericka Jackson is favourite for the 200m gold as her nearest rival Abby Steiner is trailing by 0.12s.

Team Sportstar
15 July, 2022 16:40 IST
15 July, 2022 16:40 IST
Shericka Jackson of Jamaica is favourite to win the women’s 200m gold at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon.

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica is favourite to win the women’s 200m gold at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Going into the World Championships, Shericka Jackson is favourite for the 200m gold as her nearest rival Abby Steiner is trailing by 0.12s.

Shericka Jackson is the toast of 2022. The Jamaican sprinter has been in a new phase of her career. Since winning the 100m bronze in Tokyo Olympics, she has set a buzz ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

In June, Shericka, originally a quatermiler, set the third-fastest time of all time in women's 200m, clocking the season-best 21.55 seconds at the Jamaican national championships. In the same event, she clocked 10.77s in 100m to set the second-fastest time of the season.

Going into the World Championships, she is an outright favourite for the 200m gold as her nearest rival Abby Steiner is trailing by 0.12s.

Sprinter Shericka Jackson

Sprinter Shericka Jackson | Photo Credit: AFP

Shericka will also be in contention for the 100m title, which may turn to be an all-Jamaican podium finish, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce going strong at 35 and reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah expecting to be fit.

Also Read
World Athletics Championships: Abby Steiner, the fast-rising teen sprinting sensation from the US

Incidentally, when she started athletics, Shericka was not a child prodigy. She had not won anything during her formative years. She considered herself a 'slow runner' for 100m and 200m dashes. Even when she opted for 400m, she was afraid of competing in international events. It was not until the 2016 Olympics that she won a medal in a marquee international event.

Now, as Shericka stormed sprinting tracks in the ongoing season, she is a clear favourite to fulfil her longstanding dream of winning an individual gold medal at the World Championships.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Neeraj Chopra reacts to national record-breaking throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

A potent six-pack

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us