World Athletics Championships: Abby Steiner, the fast-rising teen sprinting sensation from the US

CHENNAI 13 July, 2022 09:28 IST
Abby Steiner competes in the women’s 200m Dash semifinal during the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on June 26, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. | Photo Credit: SEAN M. HAFFEY

Abby Steiner, a fast-rising sprinter from the United States, is one of the youngsters to watch out for at the World Championships in Oregon. Just a month ago, Steiner, 22, a student of human health sciences at the University of Kentucky, took the world by storm when she clocked the second-fastest timing of the season at 21.77 seconds to win her first national title at the Hayward Field, Oregon, on June 26. Puma signed a $2 million endorsement deal with her following this performance. Previously, at the NCAA track and field championship, she set a collegiate record by winning the 200m at 21.80s. She also broke into the sub-11s club in 100m with a 10.92s finish on June 9.

Abby Steiner is one of the youngsters to watch out for at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Termed a “unique talent” by her coach, Kathryn Slaven, Steiner is a hard-working trainee. She trains for about 40 hours a week and analyses her performances to improve every bit of weakness she has in order to become a better athlete. Steiner first came into the spotlight in 2021 when she became the fourth-fastest woman in the University of Kentucky Track and Field history. In the year that followed, she became the fifth-fastest woman to run the 100m dash in NCAA history.

Steiner will be one of the favourites for the 200m World Championships title at the Hayward Field, where she set the season’s second-fastest timing last month, in addition to Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the fastest woman of the season.

