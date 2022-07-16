World Athletics Championships: Toor pulls out, sub-par show by walkers Priyanka, Sandeep

Asian record holder shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, pulled out of his event due to a groin injury sustained four days ago after reaching USA. He tried a couple of practice throws before the event but decided to skip the event as the pain did not subside.

“I had this groin injury four days back after reaching Chula Vista (USA). I had a couple of warm-up throws to see if the pain is still there. I still felt the pain while throwing, so I decided to pull out of the event,” Toor, who has ‘No Mark (NM)‘ against his name, told PTI.

It was disappointment in the men’s and women’s 20km race walk events with Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami, both national record holders, performing well below their best.

Goswami, who opened India’s campaign in the championships, finished 34th with a time of 1:39:42 out of the 36 athletes, who finished the race.

Goswami has a season’s best of 1:38:10 and personal best of 1:28:45.

Peru’s Kimberly Garcia Leon (1:26:58) won the gold while Katarzyna Zdzieblo (1:27:31) of Poland and Shijie Qieyang (1:27:56) of China took silver and bronze respectively.

The 36-year-old Kumar was even worse at 40th place out of 43 athletes who finished the race, clocking 1:31:58. He has a season’s best of 1:22:05 and personal best of 1:20:16.

Japan’s Toshikazu Yamanishi (1:19:07) and Koki Ikeda (1:19:14) took the gold and silver respectively while Perseus Karlstrom (1:19:18) of Sweden won the bronze.

Parul Chaudhary will compete in women’s 3000m steeplechase later in the day (11:20pm IST).

Besides the men’s long jump finals featuring Sreeshankar, Madari Palliyalil Jabir (men’s 400m hurdles heats) is the other Indian to compete on Sunday (2am IST).