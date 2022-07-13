Athletics

World Athletics Championships: Grant Holloway, 'Wonder Boy' of the United States

Holloway is the second-fastest hurdler in World Athletics’ all-time chart, only 0.1 seconds slower than former Olympic champion Aries Merritt.

Grant Holloway of the USA competes in the men’s 110m hurdle during the New York Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 12.

Grant Holloway is one of USA’s biggest gold medal hopes at the World Athletics Championships, starting on July 15 in Oregon. The reigning world champion in 110m hurdles, however, will head to the Worlds as the joint third-fastest man of the year behind compatriots Devon Allen and Trey Cunningham.

But that doesn’t affect his chances to defend the title. After all, Holloway is the second-fastest hurdler in World Athletics’ all-time chart, only 0.1 seconds slower than former Olympic champion Aries Merritt.

Born in Chesapeake in Virginia to Stan and Tasha, Holloway, 24, grew up with his elder brother, Trey, in a sports-loving family. The brothers were introduced to track and field by their father. 

Holloway won his third successive NCAA title in 2019.

In the beginning, it was a rivalry between the siblings, with Holloway chasing Trey and losing the 110m hurdles. But as time went by, Holloway ended up surpassing Trey and emerging as a promising face in 110m hurdles.

Nicknamed ‘Wonder Boy’, Holloway won his third successive NCAA title in 2019 with a timing of 12.98 seconds, his personal best, to break Renaldo Nehemiah’s 40-year-old collegiate record of 13.00 seconds. In the same year, he signed a contract with Adidas.

In his first international event in the Doha World Championships in 2019, Holloway won his maiden gold with a timing of 13.10s.

