Amusan, McLaughlin, Duplantis world records deemed official

Duplantis's record came from the final jump of the last event of the 10-day meet at Eugene, Oregon in July. The 22-year-old holds the world indoor, world outdoor and Olympic titles.

AP
MONACO 20 September, 2022 19:43 IST
MONACO 20 September, 2022 19:43 IST
Armand Duplantis looks on after a jump in the men’s pole vault event during the Brussels Diamond League on September 02, 2022.

Armand Duplantis looks on after a jump in the men’s pole vault event during the Brussels Diamond League on September 02, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Duplantis's record came from the final jump of the last event of the 10-day meet at Eugene, Oregon in July. The 22-year-old holds the world indoor, world outdoor and Olympic titles.

Nigerian runner Tobi Amusan's stunning world record of 12.12 seconds in the women's 100 meter hurdles at the 2022 world championships was officially ratified on Tuesday.

Two other records from the same championships that World Athletics have ratified belong to Sydney McLaughlin, who lowered her own mark in the 400 meter hurdles to 50.68 seconds, and Armand Duplantis, who cleared 6.21 meters (20 feet, 4 1/2 inches) in the pole vault to break his own mark by one centimeter.

McLaughlin's run marked the fourth time she'd lowered the record. Her time of 51.41 from the U.S. championships earlier in the summer was also ratified on Tuesday.

Sreeshankar: Commonwealth Games silver is breakthrough of my career

Duplantis's record came from the final jump of the last event of the 10-day meet at Eugene, Oregon in July. The 22-year-old from Louisiana, who competes for Sweden, holds the world indoor, world outdoor and Olympic titles.

No record was more shocking than Amusan's, in part because it came during a semifinal heat. All eight runners set either a national record, a personal best or a season's best. The wind was legal at 0.9 meters per second.

A few hours later Amusan won the gold medal in 12.06, but the tailwind was too strong for that time to count as a record.

