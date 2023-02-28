Anupama Upadhyaya wins national women’s singles crown, triumphs over Aakarshi Kashyap in gruelling final

Anupama Upadhyaya notched up a come-from-behind win in an edge-of-the-seat thriller to claim her maiden women’s singles title at the Senior National Badminton Championships 2023 in Pune on Tuesday.

In a three-game summit clash, with both players going neck to neck, 18-year-old Anupama, the world junior no. 3, prevailed over Aakarshi Kashyap 20-22, 21-17, 24-22.

Aakarshi, 21, took the lead, winning the closely fought first game. In the second game, Anupama used her slow and crosscourt drop shots meticulously and earned a 6-1 lead.

At the interval, she led 11-6 and levelled the match 21-17.

In the third game, too, she piled the pressure on Aakarshi and took the 11-8 lead at the interval.

Aakarshi fought back to square the game 19-19 near the finish. But Anupama’s better court coverage and an array of strokes forced Aakarshi into the net. As a result, Aakarshi conceded two match-point opportunities as Anupama prevailed to claim the national women’s singles crown.