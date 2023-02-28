Badminton

Anupama Upadhyaya wins national women’s singles crown, triumphs over Aakarshi Kashyap in gruelling final

In a three-game thriller, with both players going neck to neck, 18-year-old Anupama prevailed over Aakarshi Kashyap 20-22, 21-17, 24-22.

Team Sportstar
28 February, 2023 14:00 IST
28 February, 2023 14:00 IST
World junior no. 3 Anupama Upadhyaya beats Aakarshi Kashyap 20-22, 21-17, 24-22 to win her maiden national women’s singles crown in Pune on February 28, 2023.

World junior no. 3 Anupama Upadhyaya beats Aakarshi Kashyap 20-22, 21-17, 24-22 to win her maiden national women’s singles crown in Pune on February 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

In a three-game thriller, with both players going neck to neck, 18-year-old Anupama prevailed over Aakarshi Kashyap 20-22, 21-17, 24-22.

Anupama Upadhyaya notched up a come-from-behind win in an edge-of-the-seat thriller to claim her maiden women’s singles title at the Senior National Badminton Championships 2023 in Pune on Tuesday.

In a three-game summit clash, with both players going neck to neck, 18-year-old Anupama, the world junior no. 3, prevailed over Aakarshi Kashyap 20-22, 21-17, 24-22.

Also Read
Anupama Upadhyaya, the junior badminton player making waves, eyes step up to senior level  

Aakarshi, 21, took the lead, winning the closely fought first game. In the second game, Anupama used her slow and crosscourt drop shots meticulously and earned a 6-1 lead.

At the interval, she led 11-6 and levelled the match 21-17.

In the third game, too, she piled the pressure on Aakarshi and took the 11-8 lead at the interval.

Aakarshi fought back to square the game 19-19 near the finish. But Anupama’s better court coverage and an array of strokes forced Aakarshi into the net. As a result, Aakarshi conceded two match-point opportunities as Anupama prevailed to claim the national women’s singles crown.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us