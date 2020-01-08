More Sports Badminton Badminton Malaysia Masters: B. Sai Praneeth bows out in first round B. Sai Praneeth’s 11-21 15-21 loss meant another disappointment for India in the tournament following Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s defeat. PTI Kuala Lumpur 08 January, 2020 11:19 IST B. Sai Praneeth went down to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in straight games in Kuala Lumpu (File Photo) - Getty Images PTI Kuala Lumpur 08 January, 2020 11:19 IST World championships bronze-medallist B. Sai Praneeth made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament after going down to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in straight games in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.Praneeth’s 11-21 15-21 loss meant another disappointment for India in the Super 500 tournament following Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s first-round defeat in the men’s doubles event on Tuesday.ALSO READ| Malaysia Masters: Lakshya out in qualifiers, Rankireddy-Shetty make first round exit Later on Wednesday, Parupalli Kashyap will take on top seed Kento Momota in men’s singles.All other top India shuttlers, including P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy and Sameer Verma will also be in action. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.