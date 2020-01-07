Premier Badminton League: Fifth edition to start on Jan 20

The fifth edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) will start on January 20 when P.V. Sindhu's team Hyderabad Hunters faces Chennai Superstarz in Chennai.

The 2020 edition of the PBL will have 24 ties to be played in 21 days in four different cities, and the tournament returning to Chennai after two years.

After the first leg in Chennai, the league will move to Lucknow on January 25, followed by Hyderabad, with Bangalore then being the host for the semi-finals and the finals on February 9.

The 21-day event will have its marquee clash in the third leg when Sindhu’s Hunters lock horns with Tai Tzu Ying's Bengaluru Raptors on January 31.

“I had a great time playing in PBL last time. The format of the league is very exciting, and that is why I like to play in the league. I am very excited to join the Bengaluru Raptors team for the season 5. I hope lot of fans will come to the stadiums to watch the matches and my fans around the world will follow it on TV and online. I look forward to playing against all teams, especially against Sindhu.” Tai Tzu said.

Moreover, the league will see five Olympic medallists and 15 World Champions in action. Another marquee clash would be the one between Sindhu and former India Open champion Beiwen Zhang when the Hunters and Awadhe Warriors clash on January 26 in Lucknow.

The seven teams – Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters, Chennai Superstarz, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces will compete this time for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore.