BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day four: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info

Indian shuttlers H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen along with the doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will be in action on Thursday in the BWF Badminton World Championships being played in Copenhagen, Denmark.
While the men’s singles matches will see Prannoy take on Loh Kean Yew of Indonesia, Sen will face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn. The doubles event will witness the Indian men’s doubles pair fight it out against Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia and the women’s pair taking on China’s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan.
Where to watch BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 in India?
Here’s the complete schedule for Indians in action on day four of the BWF World Championships 2023:
Men’s Singles, Round of 16: HS Prannoy vs Loh Kean Yew (Esimated time ) - 5:10 PM IST
Men’s Singles, Round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Esimated time ) - 5:50 PM IST
Women’s doubles, Round of 16 - Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand vs Chen Qingchen/ Jia Yifan (Esimated time ) - (TBC)
Men’s doubles, Round of 16 - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Leo Rolly Carnando/ Daniel Marthin (Esimated time ) - (TBC)
