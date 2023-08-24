MagazineBuy Print

BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day four: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info

Satwik-Chirag and Treesa-Gayatri pair will be playing their round of 32 matches respectively.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 07:28 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India’s H. S. Prannoy in action.
India’s H. S. Prannoy in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s H. S. Prannoy in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian shuttlers H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen along with the doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will be in action on Thursday in the BWF Badminton World Championships being played in Copenhagen, Denmark.

While the men’s singles matches will see Prannoy take on Loh Kean Yew of Indonesia, Sen will face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn. The doubles event will witness the Indian men’s doubles pair fight it out against Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia and the women’s pair taking on China’s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan.

Where to watch BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 in India?
The BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 will be telecast in India on Sports 18 and streamed live on Jio Cinema.

Here’s the complete schedule for Indians in action on day four of the BWF World Championships 2023:

Men’s Singles, Round of 16: HS Prannoy vs Loh Kean Yew (Esimated time ) - 5:10 PM IST

Men’s Singles, Round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Esimated time ) - 5:50 PM IST

Women’s doubles, Round of 16 - Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand vs Chen Qingchen/ Jia Yifan (Esimated time ) - (TBC)

Men’s doubles, Round of 16 - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Leo Rolly Carnando/ Daniel Marthin (Esimated time ) - (TBC)

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
