BWF World Championships 2023: Lakshya Sen through to third round

India’s ace shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-11, 21-12 to reach the third round of the BWF World Championships on Tuesday 

Published : Aug 22, 2023 18:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Lakshya Sen in action.
Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
infoIcon

Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

 India’s Lakshya Sen advanced to the third round of World Championships with a straight-game demolition of Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin in men’s singles here on Tuesday.

Sen, bronze medallist at the 2021 edition, prevailed 21-11, 21-12 over the world number 51 Korean.

The 11th seeded Indian is likely to face third seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand in the next round.

The Indian, thus, settled his score against the Korean, who had defeated him in their only meeting at the Asia Team Championship in 2022.

Sen was alert and took the initiatives during the rallies, showing his retrieval skills, speed and shot selection to dominate the proceedings.

The Indian lead 5-1 and slowly kept extending the gap against a struggling Jeon, who lacked the finishing punch during the fast-paced rallies.

Sen entered the interval with 11-6 lead and kept things under a firm grip even after resumption to quickly move to 18-11 before sealing the first game with three straight points.

In the second game, Sen opened up a 4-1 lead before extending it to 10-5 with a whipping forehand return. Another straight jump smash helped the Indian make it 11-5 at the break.

Sen continued to construct his points and got behind the shuttle early to produce clean winners to grab eight match points and converted it in his second attempt.

Lakshya Sen /

BWF World Championships

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
