BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day Two: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info

Former champion PV Sindhu, H S Prannoy and former bronze medallist Lakshya Sen will play their second round matches at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday.

The event will conclude on August 27.

Where to watch BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 in India? The BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 will be telecast in India on Sports 18 and streamed live on Jio Cinema.

Here’s the complete schedule for Indians in action on day two of the BWF World Championships 2023:

Court 1

Men’s Singles, Round of 32 - Lakshya Sen vs Jeon Hyeok Jin (KOR) (Estimated 2:50 PM IST)

Court 2

Women’s Singles, Round of 32 -PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) (Estimated 3:10PM IST)

Men’s Singles, Round of 32- (9)H S Prannoy vs Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (INA) (Estimated 3:50 PM IST)

Court 4

Mixed Doubles, Round of 64 - Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan vs Jones Ralfy Jansen/ Linda Efler (GER) (Estimated 12:45 PM IST)

Women’s Doubles, Round of 64 - Ashwini Bhat K./Shikha Gautam vs Debora Jille/Cheryl Seinen (NLD) (Estimated 1:45 PM IST)