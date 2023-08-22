MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day Two: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info

Former champion PV Sindhu, H S Prannoy and former bronze medallist Lakshya Sen will play their second round matches at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 07:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
P V Sindhu of India in action.
P V Sindhu of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

P V Sindhu of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former champion PV Sindhu, H S Prannoy and former bronze medallist Lakshya Sen will play their second round matches at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday.

The event will conclude on August 27.

Where to watch BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 in India?
The BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 will be telecast in India on Sports 18 and streamed live on Jio Cinema.

Here’s the complete schedule for Indians in action on day two of the BWF World Championships 2023:

Court 1

Men’s Singles, Round of 32 - Lakshya Sen vs Jeon Hyeok Jin (KOR) (Estimated 2:50 PM IST)

Court 2

Women’s Singles, Round of 32 -PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) (Estimated 3:10PM IST)

Men’s Singles, Round of 32- (9)H S Prannoy vs Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (INA) (Estimated 3:50 PM IST)

Court 4

Mixed Doubles, Round of 64 - Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan vs Jones Ralfy Jansen/ Linda Efler (GER) (Estimated 12:45 PM IST)

Women’s Doubles, Round of 64 - Ashwini Bhat K./Shikha Gautam vs Debora Jille/Cheryl Seinen (NLD) (Estimated 1:45 PM IST)

Related stories

Related Topics

BWF World Championships /

H S Prannoy /

Lakshya Sen /

P. V. Sindhu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day Two: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Grant Holloway wins third straight gold medal in 110m hurdles
    Reuters
  3. Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Daniel Stahl wins discus gold with championship record throw on final attempt
    Reuters
  4. Triple jumper Zango wins Burkina Faso’s first-ever World Championship gold medal in Budapest
    Reuters
  5. Sha’Carri Richardson becomes new women’s 100m world champion, beats Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Budapest
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day Two: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Prannoy, Lakshya advance to second round of World Championships; Srikanth exits
    PTI
  3. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day One: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prannoy, Sen lead India’s medal hunt; in-form Satwit-Chirag title favourites in BWF World Championships
    PTI
  5. Ginting mourns mother’s loss, withdraws from World Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day Two: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Grant Holloway wins third straight gold medal in 110m hurdles
    Reuters
  3. Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Daniel Stahl wins discus gold with championship record throw on final attempt
    Reuters
  4. Triple jumper Zango wins Burkina Faso’s first-ever World Championship gold medal in Budapest
    Reuters
  5. Sha’Carri Richardson becomes new women’s 100m world champion, beats Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Budapest
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment