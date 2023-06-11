Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Denmark Masters: Rohan-Sikki duo clinches mixed doubles title

India’s mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy clinched the title in the Victor Denmark Masters badminton championship on Sunday.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 16:52 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy who won the mixed doubles title in the Victor Denmark Masters badminton championship.
Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy who won the mixed doubles title in the Victor Denmark Masters badminton championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy who won the mixed doubles title in the Victor Denmark Masters badminton championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy clinched the title in the Victor Denmark Masters badminton championship on Sunday.

For 25-year-old Rohan and the 29-year-old Sikki Reddy, who have been training together at Sumeeth Reddy Badminton Academy for the last six months, this is the fourth title besides a runner-up finish. Vietnam, Raichur international challenge, Bengaluru Open runner-up, Maldives winner, Slovenia runner-up.

ALSO READ
Indian sports news wrap, June 11

Incidentally, Rohan is the men’s doubles partner of Sumeeth, who is Sikki’s husband.

The top-seeded Indian pair defeated fourth-seeded Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch 21-16, 21-17 in the final.

The result: Rohan Kapoor & N. Sikki Reddy bt Mads Vestergaard & Christine Busch 21-16, 21-17.

Related Topics

N. Sikki Reddy /

Rohan Kapoor

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Denmark Masters: Rohan-Sikki duo clinches mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC 2023-2025: India full schedule, tours, matches list
    Team Sportstar
  3. MRF National racing: Tanveer rides to a delightful double on dirt track
    Rayan Rozario
  4. WTC Final: Australia beats India by 209 runs to win World Test Championship, first team to win all ICC titles
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS Day 5, WTC Final: Australia beats India by 209 runs to win World Test Championship title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Denmark Masters: Rohan-Sikki duo clinches mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian badminton squad announced for Asia Junior Championships
    PTI
  3. India’s campaign ends in Singapore Open as Srikanth loses
    PTI
  4. Singapore Open: Srikanth, Priyanshu and Arjun-Dhruv make 2nd round exit to mark end of Indian campaign
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sindhu’s form no reason for concern, she remains one of India’s best: Gopichand
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Denmark Masters: Rohan-Sikki duo clinches mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC 2023-2025: India full schedule, tours, matches list
    Team Sportstar
  3. MRF National racing: Tanveer rides to a delightful double on dirt track
    Rayan Rozario
  4. WTC Final: Australia beats India by 209 runs to win World Test Championship, first team to win all ICC titles
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS Day 5, WTC Final: Australia beats India by 209 runs to win World Test Championship title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment