Denmark Masters: Rohan-Sikki duo clinches mixed doubles title

Published : Jun 11, 2023 16:52 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy who won the mixed doubles title in the Victor Denmark Masters badminton championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy clinched the title in the Victor Denmark Masters badminton championship on Sunday.

For 25-year-old Rohan and the 29-year-old Sikki Reddy, who have been training together at Sumeeth Reddy Badminton Academy for the last six months, this is the fourth title besides a runner-up finish. Vietnam, Raichur international challenge, Bengaluru Open runner-up, Maldives winner, Slovenia runner-up.

Incidentally, Rohan is the men’s doubles partner of Sumeeth, who is Sikki’s husband.

The top-seeded Indian pair defeated fourth-seeded Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch 21-16, 21-17 in the final.

