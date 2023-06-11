Denmark Masters: Rohan-Sikki duo clinches mixed doubles title

India’s mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy clinched the title in the Victor Denmark Masters badminton championship on Sunday.
For 25-year-old Rohan and the 29-year-old Sikki Reddy, who have been training together at Sumeeth Reddy Badminton Academy for the last six months, this is the fourth title besides a runner-up finish. Vietnam, Raichur international challenge, Bengaluru Open runner-up, Maldives winner, Slovenia runner-up.
Incidentally, Rohan is the men’s doubles partner of Sumeeth, who is Sikki’s husband.
The top-seeded Indian pair defeated fourth-seeded Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch 21-16, 21-17 in the final.
The result: Rohan Kapoor & N. Sikki Reddy bt Mads Vestergaard & Christine Busch 21-16, 21-17.
