Indian sports news wrap, June 11

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 11.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 13:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ashmita Chaliha in action.
Ashmita Chaliha in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Ashmita Chaliha in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Chennai

BADMINTON

Ashmita, Ravi win Maldives International Challenge

Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi clinched the women’s and men’s singles titles respectively with contrasting victories at the Maldives International Challenge in Male.

Third seed Ashmita came from a game down to eke out a 19-21, 21-17, 21-11 win over compatriot Tasnim Mir in an all-Indian women’s final on Saturday.

This is the Assam shuttler’s third BWF International Challenge victory having previously won the Tata Open India International and Dubai International.

In the men’s singles, unseeded Ravi got the better of Malaysia’s seventh seed Soong Joo Ven in straight games 21-19, 21-18.

Top-seeded women’s doubles duo of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam finished runners up after going down to Thailand’s Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong 22-24,15-21.

-PTI

GOLF

Astha Madan makes cut in France in LET Access Series

India’s Astha Madan shot a disappointing 3-over 75 in the second round but still managed to make the cut at the Montauban Ladies Open on the Ladies Access Tour in Europe.

Astha, who had an even par round on the first day, slipped from T-23 to tied T-34.

She had three birdies against six bogeys on a disappointing second day, while she had two birdies and two bogeys in the first round.

Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen fired a bogey-free 67 (-5) to hold a one-shot lead at the end of the second day.

Nielsen rolled in three birdies on the front nine on holes two, three and nine.

The 24-year-old played the first two rounds with fellow LETAS rookie England’s Emily Price, the overnight leader, who is now chasing her.

Nielsen is the current leader of the LETAS Order of Merit with 548.88 points after finishing second in two tournaments, the Flumserberg Ladies Open and Santander Golf Tour-Girona.

The tournament faced the hottest weather conditions so far in this year’s LETAS.

Two players sit in a tie for third place, Slovenia’s Katja Pogacar and French amateur 13-year-old Alice Kong.

Switzerland’s Elena Moosmann is one behind in fourth place.

A total of 58 players including six amateurs made the cut which fell at 5-over.

-PTI

