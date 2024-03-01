German Open 2024: Jolly-Gayatri bow out of quarterfinals, lose to Chinese pair of Jing-Min

Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopi Chand bowed out in the quarterfinals of the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-game loss to the Chinese duo of Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min.
The Chinese pair, seeded sixth in the tournament, overcame the fourth-seeded Indian duo 21-16 21-14 in just 41 minutes.
On Thursday, it was curtains for India in the women’s and men’s singles events.
While Aakarshi Kashyap had lost 13-21 14-21 to sixth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the round of 16, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran was shown the door by Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen 18-21 22-24 in the men’s singles second round.
