Dattu, Anmol to spearhead Indian challenge at Asia Junior Championships

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Thursday announced a 33-member Indian squad for the Asia U-17 and U-15 Junior Championships to be held in Chengdu, China, from October 17.

India No. 1 Anmol Kharb will lead the charge in girls’ U-17 singles, along with India No. 2 Tanvi Sharma, Rujula Ramu (No. 3) and Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye.

Adarshini Shri NB, Diksha Sr, Shantipriya Hazarika, Evanna Tyagi will compete in the U-15 girls’ category.

Bornil Akash Changmil, Nischal Chand, Jagsher Singh Khangurra and Dev Ruparelia will be the players to watch out for in U-15 boys’.

Last edition’s bronze medallist in the boys’ U-15, Gnana Dattu and will now shoulder the responsibility in the U-17 section alongside Lalthazuala, Pranauv Ram and Suryaksh Rawat.

In the boys’ doubles section, the pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vishwa Tez Gabburu along with Bhavya Chhabra and Param Choudhary will be India’s best bet in the U-17 category.

The duo of Hardik Divyansh and Amith Raj Natraj will compete in the U-15 category, along with the pair of Jagsher Singh Khangurra and Dev Ruparelia.

Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Rashika U will play in the U-17 girls’ doubles section apart from the pair of Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat.

In U-15 girls’ doubles category, the pair of Deepak Raj Aditi and Ponnamma B. V. Vridhi will be the ones to watch out for along with Lakshmi Ridhima Devneni and Sarayu Suryaneni.

India finished with five medals in last year’s edition including two silver and three bronze medals.

The Indian squad will participate in a 14-day national training camp starting October 1 at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati.

The Squads

U-15: Boys’ singles: Bornil Akash Changmail, Nischal Chand, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Dev Ruparelia. Girls’ singles: Adarshini Shri NB, Diksha SR, Shantipriya Hazarika, Evanna Tyagi. Boys’ doubles: Hardik Divyansh/Amith Raj Natraj, Jagsher Singh Khangurra/Dev Ruparelia. Girls’ doubles: Deepak Raj Aditi/Ponnamma B. V. Vridhi, Lakshmi Ridhima Devneni/Sarayu Suryaneni. Mixed Doubles: Bornil Akash Changmail/Shantipriya Hazarika. U-17: Boys’ singles: Lalthazuala, Pranauv Ram, Gnana Dattu DT, Suryaksh Rawat. Girls’ singles: Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Rujula Ramu, Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye. Boys’ doubles: Bhargav Ram Arigela/Vishwa Tez Gabburu, Bhavya Chhabra/Param Choudhary. Girls’ doubles: Tanvi Reddy Anadluri/Rashika U, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat. Mixed Doubles: Siddharth Rawat/Angel Puneria, Bhargav ram Arigela/Pragati Parida.