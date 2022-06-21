Grand Prix Badminton League rescheduled

The first season of the Grand Prix Badminton League has been rescheduled, keeping in mind the international calendar and the upcoming junior ranking tournament in Panchkula, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The league was originally scheduled to be conducted from July 1-10 but will now be held from August 12 to 21.

"Keeping in mind the best interests of the players who stand to gain ranking points, we have moved the GPBL to August when there is no clash of major badminton tournaments," said Prashanth Reddy, CEO Bitsport and League Commissioner, GPBL in a release.

READ: 105-year-old Haryana woman wins 100m, 200m golds in record feat

"This period will also give the organising committee and the franchises some more time to strengthen their position both financially and prepare the teams physically." The teams in the fray include Bengaluru Lions, Mangalore Sharks, Mandya Bulls, Mysore Panthers, Malnad Falcons, Bandipur Tuskers, KGF Wolves and Kodagu Tigers.

The teams will be mentored by the country's top stars including PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponappa, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and HS Prannoy.

A total of Rs 60 lakh will be on offer with the winners taking away a bounty of Rs 24 lakh.