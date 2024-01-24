MagazineBuy Print

Indonesia Masters: Kiran George enters second round, Prannoy exits

George, who had won Super 100 titles at 2022 Odisha Open and 2023 Denmark Masters, bounced back from an opening game reversal to eke out a win.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 16:21 IST , Jakarta - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of India’s Prannoy H. S..
File image of India’s Prannoy H. S.. | Photo Credit: Shahbaz Khan
infoIcon

File image of India’s Prannoy H. S.. | Photo Credit: Shahbaz Khan

Kiran George advanced to the second round but star shuttler HS Prannoy made an early exit after suffering a narrow loss to former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore at Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old George, who had won Super 100 titles at 2022 Odisha Open and 2023 Denmark Masters, bounced back from an opening game reversal to eke out a 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 win over France’s Toma Junior Popov in the opening round.

George, a product of Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, had qualified for the main draw after registering twin wins on Tuesday.

However, world no. 8 Prannoy, who had reached the semifinals at India Open Super 750 earlier this month, lost to Loh 18-21, 21-19, 10-21 in his opening round.

READ | Satwik-Chirag pair regains World No. 1 ranking

The 31-year-old Indian, who claimed maiden bronze medals at the Asian Games and world championships last year, had lost in the first round at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament as well.

