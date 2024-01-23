MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games medallist Roshibina named female wushu player of year

Published : Jan 23, 2024 19:41 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Published : Jan 23, 2024 19:41 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Silver medalist India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem poses on the podium during the awards ceremony of the Wushu women’s 60kg at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
FILE PHOTO: Silver medalist India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem poses on the podium during the awards ceremony of the Wushu women’s 60kg at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Silver medalist India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem poses on the podium during the awards ceremony of the Wushu women’s 60kg at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi/ AP

Two-time Asian Games medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi was on Tuesday named International Wushu Federation’s (IWUF) female athlete of the year in sanda category after a month-long public voting.

The 23-year-old Roshibina, who won a bronze and a silver in the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games, polled 93545 votes to beat Shahrbano Mansouriyan Semiromi (88179) of Iran and Wu Xiaowei (46753) of China.

Roshibina had lost to Xiaowei in the women’s 60kg Wushu sanda event final at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

After the IWUF Athletes Committee’s preliminary evaluation, 45 candidates from 23 countries and regions entered in the public voting in various categories, said the IWUF, which announced the results on Tuesday.

The Manipuri also won a bronze medal in the 2016 World Junior Wushu Championships. She was conferred with the Arjuna Award this year.

