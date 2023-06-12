Indians at Indonesia Open, the year’s third Super 1000 event on the BWF World Tour, will look to recover from their recent slump in form. Seventh seed H.S. Prannoy, who won his first Super Series at the Malaysia Masters in May, will spearhead the Indian attack at the marquee event.
Indonesia Open, a Super Series Premier event, will be held at the Istora Senayan sports complex from June 13-18 in Jakarta.
Here’s all you need to know about the tournament.
All you need to know about the Indonesia Open Super 1000:
When is the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event starting?
Where will the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event be held?
Who are the top three seeds of the Indonesia Open Super 1000?
How much will the players earn at Indonesia Open Super 1000?
When and where to watch the Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- Indonesia Open Super 1000: Indians in action, schedule, prize money, live streaming info - all you need to know
- Indonesia Open Super 1000: Prannoy to lead India’s charge
- Shubman Gill fined 115% of match fee; India, Australia also face sanctions
- ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad - report
- Squash World Cup 2023: India to face Hong Kong in campaign opener
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE