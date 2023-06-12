Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indonesia Open Super 1000: Indians in action, schedule, prize money, live streaming info - all you need to know 

Indonesia Open, a Super Series Premier event, will be held at the Istora Senayan sports complex from June 13-18 in Jakarta.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 13:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: H.S. Prannoy plays a forehanded return to Kodai Naraoka in the men’s singles match at the Singapore Open in Singapore on June 6, 2023. 
FILE PHOTO: H.S. Prannoy plays a forehanded return to Kodai Naraoka in the men’s singles match at the Singapore Open in Singapore on June 6, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: H.S. Prannoy plays a forehanded return to Kodai Naraoka in the men’s singles match at the Singapore Open in Singapore on June 6, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Indians at Indonesia Open, the year’s third Super 1000 event on the BWF World Tour, will look to recover from their recent slump in form. Seventh seed H.S. Prannoy, who won his first Super Series at the Malaysia Masters in May, will spearhead the Indian attack at the marquee event.

Indonesia Open, a Super Series Premier event, will be held at the Istora Senayan sports complex from June 13-18 in Jakarta.

Here’s all you need to know about the tournament.

ALSO READ
Indonesia Open Super 1000: Prannoy to lead India’s charge
All you need to know about the Indonesia Open Super 1000:
When is the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event starting?
The Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament will kick off from June 13 and the finals will be played on June 18.
Where will the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event be held?
The matches of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 will be held at the Istora Senayan sports complex in Jakarta.
Who are the top three seeds of the Indonesia Open Super 1000?
Men’s Singles:
Viktor Axelsen
Anthony Sinisuka Ginting
Kodai Naraoka
Women’s Singles
Akane Yamaguchi
An Se-young
Tai Tzu Ying
Men’s Doubles
Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Ardianto
Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi yik
Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi
Women’s Doubles
Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan
Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida
Zheng Yu-Zhang Shuxian
Mixed Doubles
Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong
Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino
Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapisree Taerattanachai
How much will the players earn at Indonesia Open Super 1000?
The winner of men’s and women’s singles events will get a cheque worth $87,500 each, while the runners-up will receive $42,690 each.
The winning pairs in doubles events - men’s, women’s and mixed doubles - will get a cheque worth $92,180 each as the runner-up pairings receive $15,690 each.
When and where to watch the Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 matches will be available on Sports 18 and the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and BWF’s YouTube Channel BWF TV.

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

H. S. Prannoy /

Indonesian Open /

Chirag Shetty /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Lakshya Sen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indonesia Open Super 1000: Indians in action, schedule, prize money, live streaming info - all you need to know 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indonesia Open Super 1000: Prannoy to lead India’s charge
    PTI
  3. Shubman Gill fined 115% of match fee; India, Australia also face sanctions
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad - report
    PTI
  5. Squash World Cup 2023: India to face Hong Kong in campaign opener
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Indonesia Open Super 1000: Indians in action, schedule, prize money, live streaming info - all you need to know 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indonesia Open Super 1000: Prannoy to lead India’s charge
    PTI
  3. Singapore Open: South Korea’s An beats top-ranked Yamaguchi for fifth title of 2023
    AFP
  4. Denmark Masters: Rohan-Sikki duo clinches mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian badminton squad announced for Asia Junior Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indonesia Open Super 1000: Indians in action, schedule, prize money, live streaming info - all you need to know 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indonesia Open Super 1000: Prannoy to lead India’s charge
    PTI
  3. Shubman Gill fined 115% of match fee; India, Australia also face sanctions
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad - report
    PTI
  5. Squash World Cup 2023: India to face Hong Kong in campaign opener
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment