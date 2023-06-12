Indonesia Open Super 1000: Indians in action, schedule, prize money, live streaming info - all you need to know 

Published : Jun 12, 2023 13:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: H.S. Prannoy plays a forehanded return to Kodai Naraoka in the men’s singles match at the Singapore Open in Singapore on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indians at Indonesia Open, the year’s third Super 1000 event on the BWF World Tour, will look to recover from their recent slump in form. Seventh seed H.S. Prannoy, who won his first Super Series at the Malaysia Masters in May, will spearhead the Indian attack at the marquee event.

Indonesia Open, a Super Series Premier event, will be held at the Istora Senayan sports complex from June 13-18 in Jakarta.

Here’s all you need to know about the tournament.