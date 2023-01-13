Prannoy out of Malaysia Open after losing in quarterfinal

HS Prannoy bowed out of the men’s singles event at Malaysia Open after losing 16-21, 21-19, 10-21 to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in the quarterfinal on Friday.

The match lasted 84 minutes.

Earlier, on his way to the quarters, World No. 8 Prannoy had lived up to his new status as India No 1 in men’s singles player with a 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 victory over Lakshya Sen, ranked 10th, in an edgy encounter that lasted just over an hour.

Prannoy then beat Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9 15-21 21-16 in an hour and four minutes.

Prannoy has been in scintillating form lately. He was the lone Indian player competing at the 2022 season-ending BWF World Tour Finals - where only the top 8 players/pairs of the year took part. Prannoy climbed back into the Top 15 for the first time in four years after starting 2022 ranked 26th. It was also the first time he had qualified for the year-end competition

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles at Malaysia Open, sixth seed PV Sindhu, playing her first match since a stress fracture on her left ankle en route the Commonwealth Games gold in August, lost 12-21, 10-21, 15-21 to Marin of Spain in 59 minutes.