National Badminton selection trials for Asian Games 2023: Srikanth and Lakshya win in straight games

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen won their respective men’s singles matches on the third day of the badminton selection trials for the Asian Games 2023 at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence here on Saturday.

Srikanth defeated Priyanshu Rajawat in straight games (21-18, 21-17), while Lakshya, too, registered an identical win against Mithun Manjunath.

Among the youngsters, Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod and Siddhanth Gupta registered wins in their respective singles matches.

Ashmita and Malvika won their matches against Anupama Upadhyaya and Unnati Hooda in straight games, while Siddhanth toiled hard to get the better of Ansal Yadav in a three-setter.

Meanwhile, in mixed doubles, Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto remained unbeaten in the trials as they beat Hariharan Amsakarunan and V.S. Varshini 21-15, 21-15 on Saturday.

Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy, the senior mixed doubles pairing, also won. They played a three-setter to beat Hemanagendra Babu and T. Kanika Kanwal.