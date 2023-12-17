Odisha Masters 2023: Tanisha wins mixed doubles title with Dhruv, finishes runner-up in women’s doubles with Ashwini

Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila secured the mixed doubles title at Odisha Masters Super 100 badminton tournament after eking out a thrilling three-game win over Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica in a pulsating final on Sunday.
Apart from women’s singles, Indian shuttlers had reached the finals of all other four categories in the last tournament of the BWF World tour calendar.
Tanisha, 20, and 23-year-old Dhruv dished out a gallant fight to recover from a game down to win 17-21, 21-19, 23-21 in an hour and 14 minutes.
READ | BWF World Tour Finals 2023: Tai Tzu Ying becomes women’s champion, Viktor Axelsen lifts men’s title
Later in the day, Tanisha, along with Ashwini Ponnappa, lost the women’s doubles final 21-14, 21-17 to Indonesian combination of Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose.
In the all Indian men’s singles summit clash, Sathish Kumar defeated world junior championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty 21-18, 19-21, 21-14 to clinch his maiden title at this level
Sixth seeded Indian men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K suffered a 20-22, 21-18, 21-17 defeat against seventh seeded Lin Bing-Wei and Su Ching Heng of Chinese Taipei.
In the women’s singles final, former world champion Nozomi Okuhara beat Hong Kong, China’s Lo Sin Yan Happy 21-7, 21-23, 22-20 in a hard-fought battle.
