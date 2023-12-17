MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Odisha Masters 2023: Tanisha wins mixed doubles title with Dhruv, finishes runner-up in women’s doubles with Ashwini

Apart from women’s singles, Indian shuttlers had reached the finals of all other four categories in the last tournament of the BWF World tour calendar.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 20:06 IST , CUTTACK - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Ashwini Ponnappa (left) and Tanisha Crasto (right)
FILE PHOTO: Ashwini Ponnappa (left) and Tanisha Crasto (right) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ashwini Ponnappa (left) and Tanisha Crasto (right) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/THE HINDU

Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila secured the mixed doubles title at Odisha Masters Super 100 badminton tournament after eking out a thrilling three-game win over Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica in a pulsating final on Sunday.

Apart from women’s singles, Indian shuttlers had reached the finals of all other four categories in the last tournament of the BWF World tour calendar.

Tanisha, 20, and 23-year-old Dhruv dished out a gallant fight to recover from a game down to win 17-21, 21-19, 23-21 in an hour and 14 minutes.

READ | BWF World Tour Finals 2023: Tai Tzu Ying becomes women’s champion, Viktor Axelsen lifts men’s title

Later in the day, Tanisha, along with Ashwini Ponnappa, lost the women’s doubles final 21-14, 21-17 to Indonesian combination of Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose.

In the all Indian men’s singles summit clash, Sathish Kumar defeated world junior championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty 21-18, 19-21, 21-14 to clinch his maiden title at this level

Sixth seeded Indian men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K suffered a 20-22, 21-18, 21-17 defeat against seventh seeded Lin Bing-Wei and Su Ching Heng of Chinese Taipei.

In the women’s singles final, former world champion Nozomi Okuhara beat Hong Kong, China’s Lo Sin Yan Happy 21-7, 21-23, 22-20 in a hard-fought battle.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tanisha Crasto /

Ashwini Ponnappa /

Nozomi Okuhara

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool beats Manchester United for the first time in WSL
    Reuters
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 15 Highlights: Mumba secures dominant 46-33 win over Thalaivas; Jaipur comes back to win 29-28 vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Updates, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 0-0 MNU, Salah’s Liverpool keeps early pressure on McTominay’s United
    Team Sportstar
  4. ZIM vs IRE, 3rd ODI: Ireland beats Zimbabwe by 7 wickets, clinches series 2-0
    AFP
  5. IND vs SA: Plan was to restrict South Africa under 400, says Arshdeep after five-wicket haul
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Odisha Masters 2023: Tanisha wins mixed doubles title with Dhruv, finishes runner-up in women’s doubles with Ashwini
    PTI
  2. Satish Kumar credits coach Ajit Wijetilekk after Odisha Masters title win
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2023: Tai Tzu Ying becomes women’s champion, Viktor Axelsen lifts men’s title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lakshya Sen in spotlight at the 85th badminton Senior National C’ship
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2023: Tai Tzu Ying stuns An Se Young, sets up summit clash with Carolina Marin
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool beats Manchester United for the first time in WSL
    Reuters
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 15 Highlights: Mumba secures dominant 46-33 win over Thalaivas; Jaipur comes back to win 29-28 vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Updates, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 0-0 MNU, Salah’s Liverpool keeps early pressure on McTominay’s United
    Team Sportstar
  4. ZIM vs IRE, 3rd ODI: Ireland beats Zimbabwe by 7 wickets, clinches series 2-0
    AFP
  5. IND vs SA: Plan was to restrict South Africa under 400, says Arshdeep after five-wicket haul
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment