PBL LIVE, Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Superstarz: Lakshya, Satwiksairaj in action

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Saturday's Premier Badminton League (PBL) match at G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium.

SCORES IN ORDER OF AWD-CHE

5-3 Subhankar forces Lakshya into commiting an error. Just opens the face of his racket. Lakshya could do nothing about it.

3-3 Lakshya adopting a defensive approach here. Subhankar races to the net to flick one to the right. Lakshya, cool and composed, puts it away easily.

1-0 Awadhe to serve and straightaway Subhankar runs away with the first point. Judges the height of the shuttle, gets on the backfoot and works away a powerful blow to the left flank. Lakshya just manages to get the wood on it.

GAME 1

Up first, we have a high voltage clash between Chennai's Lakshya Sen and Awadhe's Subhankar Dey

SQUADS Awadhe Warriors: Ajay Jayaram, Beiwen Zhang, Christinna Pedersen, Ivan Sozonov, Ko Sung Hyun, Shin Baek Cheol, Subhankar Dey, Tanvi Lad, Wong Wing Ki Vincent Chennai Superstarz: B. Sumeeth Reddy, Dhrup Kapila, Gayatri Gopichand, Jessica Pugh, Kirsty Gilmour, Lakshya Sen, S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Sanjana Santosh, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Tommy Sugiarto

PREVIEW

Chennai Superstarz will be keen to get back to winning ways after tasting its first loss of the season against Pune 7 Aces, when it meets Awadhe Warriors which will open its final leg in Saturday's second match. The team would be looking up to Satwik to show the conviction he had begun the fifth season with.

The Thailand Open champion suffered his first men's doubles defeat in three outings and would be hungry for a win and so will the young Lakshya Sen, who is also coming from his first loss of the season. Kirsty Gilmour's form would also be crucial for Chennai.

The Beiwen Zhang-led Awadhe Warriors put up an impressive performance in their final match in Lucknow, inflicting a 5-0 win over Mumbai Rockets. Wong Wing Ki Vincent sizzled in both the matches the side played at home while Subhankar Dey and Ajay Jayaram have both contributed wins for the team so far.

"Finishing the home leg with a big win boosted our confidence and we are keen to continue that form against table toppers Chennai. It will not be easy but we are ready for the challenge," said Dey.

Awadhe's world No. 24 men's doubles pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol are yet to lose and they could be the difference-maker as the Lucknow-based franchise aims for its third win in four ties.