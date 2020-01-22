LIVE: PBL Season 5: Chennai vs Mumbai

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the fifth season of Premier Badminton League!

It's Day 3 of the first leg of PBL. The rechristened Chennai Superstarz began its campaign with a 5-2 victory over P.V. Sindhu-led Hyderabad Hunters. Mumbai Rockets, a two-time finalist, will play its first match against the host at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, defending champion Bengaluru Raptors suffered a narrow loss to North Eastern Warriors. Match Highlights

Chennai Superstarz vs Mumbai Rockets

Order of Play: Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Jessica Pugh vs Kim Gi Jung / Pia Bernadeth Men's singles: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Dong Keun Men's singles: Tommy Sugiarto vs Parupalli Kashyap Sumeet Reddy/Dhruv Kapila vs Kim Gi Jung/ Kim Sa Rang Gayatri Gopichand vs Shreyanshi Pardeshi

Live Blog:

Game 1

The second match of the evening is the men's singles clash between Lakshya Sen and Lee Dong Keun.

Game 2:

15-14: Chennai Superstarz pair of Dhruv Kapila and Jessica Pugh have won the second game and with it the mixed doubles match against Kim Gi Jung and Pia Bernadeth, putting their team 1-0 up in the tie.

Game 1:

15-10: The experienced pair of Kim Gi Jung and Pia Bernadeth concede the first game to Chennai's young pair. Dhruv will be back on court for a men's doubles game later in the night.

7-5: Jessica continues her excellent run in her debut year at PBL. She takes charge and drives Chennai into lead in the first break.

2-2: Jessica Pugh has been paired with debutant Dhruv Kapila in tonight's game against Rockets. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy partnered her on the opening day of the PBL. Satwik has been rested to help him recover from the ankle strain.