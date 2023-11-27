MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Prannoy, Lakshya withdraw from Syed Modi International 2023

Prannoy had recovered from a back injury to reach the semifinals at China Masters Super 750, while Canada Open winner Sen, world No. 17, hasn’t looked himself with six first-round exits since August.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 22:22 IST , LUCKNOW - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s HS Prannoy hits a return to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka during their men’s singles quarterfinal match of the BWF World Tour China Masters.
FILE PHOTO: India’s HS Prannoy hits a return to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka during their men’s singles quarterfinal match of the BWF World Tour China Masters. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s HS Prannoy hits a return to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka during their men’s singles quarterfinal match of the BWF World Tour China Masters. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have pulled out of the Syed Modi International, taking some sheen out of the Super 300 badminton tournament starting on Tuesday.

Asian Games bronze medallist Prannoy had recovered from a back injury to reach the semifinals at China Masters Super 750, while Canada Open winner Sen, world No. 17, hasn’t looked himself with six first-round exits since August.

It has been a hectic schedule for the players and with the Olympic qualification on the line, players would like to be fresh for the next season. The BWF ‘Race to Paris Ranking Lists’ of 30 April will be considered for qualification.

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is also missing in action as she recovers from an injury.

World No. 24 Kidambi Srikanth is now the top-ranked Indian in men’s singles draw, which also has Tokyo Olympian B. Sai Praneeth, Indonesian Masters Super 100 winner Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat, who won the Orleans Masters Super 300 title this year.

Sixth seed Srikanth will open against Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee, while Priyanshu will face Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan. Kiran will take on a qualifier and Praneeth, who has been struggling with form, will face Japan’s second seed Kenta Nishimoto.

Former world No. 11 Sameer Verma, who is trying to make a comeback after battling injuries, will take on Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei.

Mithun Manjunath will meet France’s Alex Lanier, while former world junior championships silver medallist S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will fight it out against Arnaud Merkle of France.

In women’s singles, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Unnati Hooda, Anupama Upadhaya, Ashmita Chaliha, Tanya Hemanth, Tasnim Mir and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde are in the fray.

Related Topics

H S Prannoy /

Lakshya Sen /

Asian Games /

Kidambi Srikanth /

Priyanshu Rajawat /

Malvika Bansod /

Unnati Hooda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC Highlights, AFC Cup: MBSG 2-5 OFC, Juggernauts beat Mariners to stay second
    Team Sportstar
  2. Prannoy, Lakshya withdraw from Syed Modi International 2023
    PTI
  3. Hockey Nationals 2023: Defending champions Haryana to face Punjab in the final
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Ravi Shastri sees India as ‘serious’ title contender for 2024 T20 World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  5. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC picks Mohun Bagan Super Giant apart in its own den
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Prannoy, Lakshya withdraw from Syed Modi International 2023
    PTI
  2. Satwik-Chirag duo loses to Liang-Wang in China Masters 2023 final
    PTI
  3. China Masters 2023 final Highlights: Satwik-Chirag duo loses 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 against World No. 1 Liang-Wang
    Team Sportstar
  4. Satwik-Chirag, China Masters Final: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Satwik-Chirag beat China’s Ren-He to enter final of China Masters 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC Highlights, AFC Cup: MBSG 2-5 OFC, Juggernauts beat Mariners to stay second
    Team Sportstar
  2. Prannoy, Lakshya withdraw from Syed Modi International 2023
    PTI
  3. Hockey Nationals 2023: Defending champions Haryana to face Punjab in the final
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Ravi Shastri sees India as ‘serious’ title contender for 2024 T20 World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  5. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC picks Mohun Bagan Super Giant apart in its own den
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment