P.V. Sindhu pulls out of BWF World Tour Finals

Double Olympics medallist P.V. Sindhu has pulled out of the BWF World Tour Finals scheduled to be held in China from December 14.

The 27-year-old champion shuttler has written to the Badminton Association of India in Sunday expressing her inability to take part in the World Tour Finals because she is yet to recover from the stress fracture on her left ankle she suffered during the Commonwealth Games in August this year where she won the gold.

Also Read Making top 5 a realistic target for Satwik and me in 2023: Chirag Shetty

“I feel that I am yet to completely recover from the injury though I have started training,” she said.

Sindhu, winner of the 2018 edition of the World Tour Finals, said she was definitely disappointed at missing the prestigious event but emphasised that some things like an injury were not in her control.

‘Yes, I hope to be match fit very soon and will be in right frame of mind and physically for the next Olympics in Paris as winning gold is the ultimate goal,” said the former World champion who won a silver in the Room Olympics.