P.V. Sindhu pulls out of BWF World Tour Finals

V. V. Subrahmanyam
13 November, 2022 17:57 IST
P.V. Sindhu plays a shot against Canada’s Michelle Li in the women’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 8, 2022.

P.V. Sindhu plays a shot against Canada’s Michelle Li in the women’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Double Olympics medallist P.V. Sindhu has pulled out of the BWF World Tour Finals scheduled to be held in China from December 14.

The 27-year-old champion shuttler has written to the Badminton Association of India in Sunday expressing her inability to take part in the World Tour Finals because she is yet to recover from the stress fracture on her left ankle she suffered during the Commonwealth Games in August this year where she won the gold.

“I feel that I am yet to completely recover from the injury though I have started training,” she said.

Sindhu, winner of the 2018 edition of the World Tour Finals, said she was definitely disappointed at missing the prestigious event but emphasised that some things like an injury were not in her control.

‘Yes, I hope to be match fit very soon and will be in right frame of mind and physically for the next Olympics in Paris as winning gold is the ultimate goal,” said the former World champion who won a silver in the Room Olympics.

