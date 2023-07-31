MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Raksha Kandasamy finishes as runner-up at All England Junior Badminton Championships

Second seed Raksha lost 21-19, 12-21, 11-21 to top seed Jackie Dent of Canada in the summit clash which lasted 42 minutes.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 19:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Runner-up Raksha Kandasamy, champion Jackie Dent and losing semifinalist Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye during the medal ceremony at the All England Junior Badminton Championships in Birmingham on Sunday.
From left to right: Runner-up Raksha Kandasamy, champion Jackie Dent and losing semifinalist Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye during the medal ceremony at the All England Junior Badminton Championships in Birmingham on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BADMINTON ENGLAND/TWITTER
infoIcon

From left to right: Runner-up Raksha Kandasamy, champion Jackie Dent and losing semifinalist Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye during the medal ceremony at the All England Junior Badminton Championships in Birmingham on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BADMINTON ENGLAND/TWITTER

India’s Raksha Kandasamy finished as runner-up at the inaugural edition of the All England Junior Badminton Championships in Birmingham on Sunday.

Second seed Raksha lost 21-19, 12-21, 11-21 to top seed Jackie Dent of Canada in the summit clash which lasted 42 minutes.

The 15-year-old Raksha, who hails from Navi Mumbai but trains in Hyderabad, began her campaign with straight-games win over Welsh player Ishasriya Mekala before defeating compatriot Taarini Suri in the same fashion in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, Raksha saved eight match points before taking down seventh-seeded American Ella Lin 12-21, 24-22, 21-17. In the semifinals too, she was on the brink of elimination but managed to save four match points and beat third-seeded Italian Gianna Stiglich 21-13, 16-21, 25-23.

Another Indian, Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, reached the semifinals before losing to Dent.

In mixed doubles, Taarini and her English partner Dillon Chong lost in the summit clash.

Related stories

Related Topics

Raksha Kandasamy /

BWF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 31
    Team Sportstar
  2. Raksha Kandasamy finishes as runner-up at All England Junior Badminton Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad Cricket Association clubs barred from voting in elections
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria coach disappointed with draw but grateful to advance
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023: FA to clamp down on players harassing referees
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Raksha Kandasamy finishes as runner-up at All England Junior Badminton Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Open: Sindhu, Srikanth hope for a turnaround; focus on Prannoy and Sen
    PTI
  3. Viktor Axelsen, An Se-Young win Japan Open finals
    AFP
  4. Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young storm into Japan Open finals
    AFP
  5. Japan Open 2023: Lakshya Sen crashes out after semifinal loss
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 31
    Team Sportstar
  2. Raksha Kandasamy finishes as runner-up at All England Junior Badminton Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad Cricket Association clubs barred from voting in elections
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria coach disappointed with draw but grateful to advance
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023: FA to clamp down on players harassing referees
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment