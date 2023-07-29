MagazineBuy Print

Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young storm into Japan Open finals

Axelsen, the men’s reigning world champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, swiftly beat Naraoka 21-11, 21-11 in a match that lasted 45 minutes.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 18:30 IST , Tokyo - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Viktor Axelsen of Denmark waves after defeating Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the men’s singles semifinal match of the Japan Open. 
Viktor Axelsen of Denmark waves after defeating Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the men's singles semifinal match of the Japan Open.  | Photo Credit: AFP
Viktor Axelsen of Denmark waves after defeating Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the men’s singles semifinal match of the Japan Open.  | Photo Credit: AFP

World No.1 Viktor Axelsen won a crushing victory against Japan’s Kodai Naraoka on Saturday to move into the Japan Open final, while South Korea’s An Se-young also secured a berth.

Axelsen, the men’s reigning world champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, swiftly beat Naraoka 21-11, 21-11 in a match that lasted 45 minutes.

“I am excited about the final,” said the Danish star, who will face Indonesian Masters winner Jonatan Christie who survived a close game against India’s Lakshya Sen 21-15, 13-21, 21-16.

Japan Open 2023: Lakshya Sen crashes out after semifinal loss

“I just try to do my best every single day,” said Axelsen, 29, as he looked ahead to Sunday’s final. “I have struggles and stuff to overcome but I’ve been really fortunate to have experience playing with legends,” he added.

Home favourite Naraoka, who suffers from back and foot pain, admitted Axelsen was “very powerful”.

“I couldn’t hold on because of my back and foot. I did everything I could, but it didn’t work against the world number one,” he said.

Christie, 25, speaking before Axelsen secured his victory, said he felt “a little nervous” about the final but added no one knows who will win.

Women’s World No. 2 An Se-young beat Taiwan’s fourth-seed Tai Tzu Ying - whom she defeated last week in the final of the Korea Open - 21-17, 21-12.

An Se Young of South Korea lets out a shout in jubilation after securing a victory over Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan during the women’s singles semifinal of the Japan Open. 
An Se Young of South Korea lets out a shout in jubilation after securing a victory over Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan during the women's singles semifinal of the Japan Open.  | Photo Credit: AFP
An Se Young of South Korea lets out a shout in jubilation after securing a victory over Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan during the women’s singles semifinal of the Japan Open.  | Photo Credit: AFP

“I’m happy I won,” An said after the game, adding she was able to calm down and score points steadily one by one.

“I want to enjoy my game in the final and I want to achieve my usual performance,” she said.

An will face China’s He Bing Jiao who beat Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 13-21, 21-19, 21-9. He said An was “a very strong player” and that she “wants to learn from her.”

