MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain Masters 2024: Sindhu reaches round of 16

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu registered a comfortable 21-16, 21-12 win in half an hour over World No. 49 Wen Yu Zhang of Canada in the first round.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 18:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: PV Sindhu.
FILE PHOTO: PV Sindhu. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: PV Sindhu. | Photo Credit: PTI

P V Sindhu progressed to the round of 16 of Spain Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, in Madrid on Wednesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu registered a comfortable 21-16, 21-12 win in half an hour over World No. 49 Wen Yu Zhang of Canada in the first round.

However, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran suffered a 15-21, 19-21 defeat against Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh, a qualifier.

Kidambi Srikanth, Ashmita Chaliha, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, and mixed doubles pairs Sathish-Aadya Variyath and B. Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy will be in action later in the day.

Related Topics

P V Sindhu /

Kidambi Srikanth /

Ashmita Chaliha

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain Masters 2024: Sindhu reaches round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians eye first win; Toss coming up soon, Predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip - Sunrisers Hyderabad or Mumbai Indians?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Spain Masters 2024: Sindhu reaches round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair loses in opening round, Tanisha-Ashwini duo gets walkover
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sindhu, Srikanth set for Spain Masters challenge
    PTI
  4. Swiss Open 2024: Srikanth loses in semifinals, Indian challenge ends
    PTI
  5. Srikanth makes first semifinal in 16 months at Swiss Open 2024
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain Masters 2024: Sindhu reaches round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians eye first win; Toss coming up soon, Predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip - Sunrisers Hyderabad or Mumbai Indians?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment