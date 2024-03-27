P V Sindhu progressed to the round of 16 of Spain Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, in Madrid on Wednesday.
Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu registered a comfortable 21-16, 21-12 win in half an hour over World No. 49 Wen Yu Zhang of Canada in the first round.
However, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran suffered a 15-21, 19-21 defeat against Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh, a qualifier.
Kidambi Srikanth, Ashmita Chaliha, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, and mixed doubles pairs Sathish-Aadya Variyath and B. Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy will be in action later in the day.
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain Masters 2024: Sindhu reaches round of 16
- SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians eye first win; Toss coming up soon, Predicted playing XI
- SRH vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip - Sunrisers Hyderabad or Mumbai Indians?
- SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE