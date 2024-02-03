Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Sometimes losing is better

World No.1 doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (his partner Chirag Shetty) patiently watched the mixed doubles final of the Chennai District badminton championships here from a vantage position for around 30-odd minutes. Then, he told the gathering the strengths and weaknesses of the finalists. That showed his commitment to the next generation of players.

“They (the finalists) have to improve their net play and correct their service receiving, and you can be stronger and fitter,” he said during an event organised by Nippon Paint.

On coming back to the city, he said: “Chennai is very special. Chennai Superstarz was the team I played in the Premier Badminton League in 2020, and we won the title, too. Chennai is a lucky charm for me and Chirag.”

Having lost two back-to-back International BWF tournaments in the final at the start of the new year—the Sunrise India Open and the Malaysia Open—Satwik said his hunger to win has only increased.

ALSO READ: Ashmita loses in semifinals of Thailand Masters

“I feel sometimes losing is better. Sometimes, I feel, if we win regularly, we will be kind of relaxed. After two runner-up finishes, we have got the fire to do well. With the same fire and energy, we are practising for the All-England Open. Of course, it will be quite challenging before the Paris Olympics. If we bring our A game, it will be difficult for our opponents.”

Satwik said that being seeded first at the All-England Open (to be held in Birmingham from March 12 to 17) is a special feeling and that he would want to be on the podium for the BWF Super 1000 event.

“I just saw the news of us being the top seed on the website. It feels really special. All these numbers definitely give us happiness. But on a given day, it doesn’t matter as we can lose to anyone as World No.1. When we were in the world’s top 20, we troubled all the top players. We haven’t gone past the second round in the All-England Open. For sure, we want to do deep and win a podium,” said the 23-year-old reigning Asian Games and Asian men’s doubles champion, who will be next playing the French Open from March 5.

As far as preparations for the Paris Olympics go, Satwik said he hasn’t begun. “We have not started. We are seeing the big picture. There are many tournaments before the Olympics. We want to do well in the All-England Open, and we are the defending champion in the Thomas Cup (April 28 to May 5). We want to do well,” he said.