Ashmita loses in semifinals of Thailand Masters

The 24-year-old from Guwahati suffered a 13-21 12-21 loss to world no. 17 Supanida Katethong in a 35-minute clash.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 14:08 IST , BANGKOK - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Ashmita Chaliha of Assam in action during the 85th Senior Nationals Badminton Championship 2023 at Guwahati on December 22, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Ashmita Chaliha of Assam in action during the 85th Senior Nationals Badminton Championship 2023 at Guwahati on December 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ritu Raj Konwar
FILE PHOTO: Ashmita Chaliha of Assam in action during the 85th Senior Nationals Badminton Championship 2023 at Guwahati on December 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ritu Raj Konwar

Talented Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha’s impressive run came to an end, losing in straight games to local player Supanida Katethong in the women’s singles semifinals at the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament here on Saturday.

The 24-year-old from Guwahati suffered a 13-21 12-21 loss to world no. 17 Supanida in a 35-minute clash.

ALSO READ | Indian shuttler Arati Patil qualifies for Para Badminton World Championships 2024

The battle between the two left-handed shuttlers turned out to be a one-sided affair as Supanida moved to a comfortable 8-3 lead and kept charging ahead to take the opening game.

The second game was a similar story as Ashmita could manage 6-7 before falling apart as Supanida reeled off nine of the next 10 points to take the match beyond the Indian’s reach.

