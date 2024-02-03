MagazineBuy Print

Indian shuttler Arati Patil qualifies for Para Badminton World Championships 2024

The 23-year-old is currently ranked 13 in the women’s singles (Standing/upper limb impairment) SU5 world rankings.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 12:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arati has previously competed at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in 2019.
| Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

Arati has previously competed at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in 2019. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Rising Indian shuttler Arati Patil has confirmed her berth at the upcoming BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2024, to be held in Pattaya, Thailand from February 20 to 25.

Arati, who is supported by the Punit Balan Group (PBG), is currently ranked 13 in the women’s singles (Standing/upper limb impairment) SU5 world rankings.

The Khelo India gold medallist, 23, won a mixed doubles silver medal at the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games and has accumulated seven bronze medals in women’s singles and doubles events at various international para-badminton competitions.

Arati has previously competed at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in 2019.

“I’m thrilled to be qualified for the BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2024. With the financial burden lifted off my mind, it allows me to fully focus on my game. I am truly grateful for the remarkable support from Punit sir and the Punit Balan Group. The backing has opened doors to top-tier coaching, and advanced training facilities, which will help me to achieve all the goals I have set for myself,” said Arati.

In a significant stride towards nurturing homegrown talent, the PBG has been offering financial backing to Arati for the next three years totaling INR 33 lakh. This support has also reinforced Arati’s preparations for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

