MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Treesa-Gayatri pair; Manjunath and Ashmita enter quarterfinals of Thailand Masters

Former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth was upstaged by Mithun Manjunath, who, along with Ashmita Chaliha in the women’s draw, progressed to the last-eight stage of the singles competition.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 17:15 IST , Bangkok - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Treesa and Gayatri beat fellow Indians Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa 21-15 24-22 in their round of 16 match.
Treesa and Gayatri beat fellow Indians Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa 21-15 24-22 in their round of 16 match. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

Treesa and Gayatri beat fellow Indians Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa 21-15 24-22 in their round of 16 match. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/SANDEEP SAXENA

Sixth seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the women’s doubles quarterfinals, but former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth was upstaged by lower-ranked compatriot Mithun Manjunath on a mixed day for Indians at the Thailand Masters badminton tournament here on Thursday.

With the tough three-game win over Srikanth, Manjunath, along with Ashmita Chaliha in the women’s draw, progressed to the last-eight stage of the singles competition.

Treesa and Gayatri beat fellow Indians Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa 21-15 24-22 in their round of 16 match.

They will next be up against fourth seeds Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi of Indonesia.

ALSO READ: The show goes on for Satwik-Chirag as Paris Olympics looms

Manjunath, the current national champion, who is ranked 63rd in the world, had to sweat it out for 54 minutes to get the better of former world no.1 Srikanth 21-9 13-21 21-17 in a round of 16 match.

Manjunath will play Netherlands Mark Caljouw in the last-eight round.

However, it was curtains for the other Indian in the men’s singles draw, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian.

Subramanian, a qualifier, lost 9-21 11-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Chun-Yi Lin to exit the tournament.

Ashmita also made the next round, beating Chinese Taipei’s Yu Po Pai 21-12 15-21 21-17 in women’s singles.

But Malvika Bansod made an early exit in women’s singles, losing 22-24 7-21 to local shuttler Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the pre-quarters.

Related Topics

Thailand Masters /

Treesa Jolly /

Gayatri Gopichand /

Kidambi Srikanth

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Treesa-Gayatri pair; Manjunath and Ashmita enter quarterfinals of Thailand Masters
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG: Vizag boy Bharat “overwhelmed” but focused; says it is fun when someone plays reverse sweep
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. IND vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chennai Open ATP challenger set to commence; Ramkumar, Mukund and Basilashvili - the main draw wildcards
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Lewis Hamilton set for shock switch to Ferrari in 2025 - reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Treesa-Gayatri pair; Manjunath and Ashmita enter quarterfinals of Thailand Masters
    PTI
  2. Thailand Masters: Kidambi advances to second round
    PTI
  3. Thailand Masters: Treesa-Gayatri pair enters women’s doubles second round, to face Tanisha-Ashwini
    PTI
  4. Indonesia Masters: Kiran goes down to world champion Vitidsarn, Indian challenge ends
    PTI
  5. Indonesia Masters: Sen, Rajawat bow out; George lone Indian in fray
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Treesa-Gayatri pair; Manjunath and Ashmita enter quarterfinals of Thailand Masters
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG: Vizag boy Bharat “overwhelmed” but focused; says it is fun when someone plays reverse sweep
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. IND vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chennai Open ATP challenger set to commence; Ramkumar, Mukund and Basilashvili - the main draw wildcards
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Lewis Hamilton set for shock switch to Ferrari in 2025 - reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment