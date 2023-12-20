MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Senior National badminton championships: Rituparna Das enters second round

Rituparna Das will play the top seed Aakarshi Kashyap in the second round of the 85th Senior National badminton championships.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 18:45 IST , GUWAHATI - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Rituparna Das of Petroleum won against Chitwan Khatri of Haryana in the Senior National badminton championships at Guwahati.
Rituparna Das of Petroleum won against Chitwan Khatri of Haryana in the Senior National badminton championships at Guwahati. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Rituparna Das of Petroleum won against Chitwan Khatri of Haryana in the Senior National badminton championships at Guwahati. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Rituparna Das is on a comeback trail but her injuries to the left ankle and right wrist (she underwent a surgery) have not completely healed. However, the 27-year-old, a former National women’s singles champion (2017), is hopeful of sorting things out and get ready for the challenges ahead. 

In fact, 2017 was the best year for Rituparna. She won the National women’s singles crown and attained a career-high world ranking of 44. Her ranking, however, has now slipped to 219 and she knows there are no easy solutions. 

ALSO READ
Sports Ministry confirms Satwik, Chirag for Khel Ratna, Shami and 25 others for Arjuna award

“I am just trying to get back [to full fitness]. I will play in the International Challenge in Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka in February 2024,” said Rituparna, after a facile 21-11, 21-11 win over Chitwan Khatri of Haryana in the 85 th Senior National badminton championships here on Wednesday. She will play the top seed Aakarshi Kashyap of Chhattisgarh in the second round.

Petroleum’s B. Sai Praneeth, the 2019 World championships bronze medallist, gave a walkover to Saahas Kumar Potiki Reddi of Telangana in the men’s singles first round. 

ALSO READ
Veteran coach Sanjiv Sachdeva recalls his time developing badminton culture in Chennai

Later, Tamil Nadu’s K. Sathish Kumar, singles champion in the recently concluded Odisha Masters, scripted a confident 21-17, 21-11 win over Harshit Thakur of Chhattisgarh to enter the second round. All the top players have been given a bye in the first round.

Other results (first round):

Men: K. Sathish Kumar (TN) bt Harshit Thakur (Chat) 21-17, 21-11; Chirag Sen (Rlys) bt S. Sankar Muthusamy (TN) 9-8 (retd.); T. Sidarth (TN) bt Dhruv Prasad (Chan) 21-13, 23-21; Dhruv Rawat (Uttr) bt Siddharth Pratap Singh (Rlys) 21-19, 21-19; Ayush Shetty (Kar) bt Adheep Gupta (Guj) 22-20,2 1-17; K. Tarun Reddy (TS) bt Raghav Dogra (J&K) 21-15, 21-9; Chirag Seth (UP) bt Venkata Sai (AP) 321-15, 21-17; Lokesh Reddy (AP) bt Tukum Laa (AR) 21-9, 21-17; Aditya Joshi (Pet) bt Saurav Kapoor (RBI) 21-16, 3-3 (retd.).

Women: Anura Prabhudesai (Rlys) bt Krishika Mahajan (J&K) 21-15, 21-14; L. Sreshta Reddy (TS) bt Lalrinhlui (Miz) 21-4, 21-7; Rutvi Baloni (Guj) bt Namita Pathania (CAG) 18-21, 27-25, 21-7; Jahnavi Nammi (AP) bt P. Srija (Bih) 21-6, 21-15; Pranika Holkar (MP) bt Harshitaa Rout (Odi) 21-18, 21-14; Tanvi Sharma (PNB) bt Tanya Hemanth (AAI) 21-16, 21-11; Malvika Bansod (RBI) bt Mayuri Barman (Asm) 21-6, 21-16.

Related Topics

Rituparna Das /

Senior National Badminton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: Arjun’s Panthers faces Pardeep’s Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Senior National badminton championships: Rituparna Das enters second round
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. SRH Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Auction strategy was around players who can help us improve at home: RCB skipper Du Plessis
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Senior National badminton championships: Rituparna Das enters second round
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Veteran coach Sanjiv Sachdeva recalls his time developing badminton culture in Chennai
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Senior National badminton championships: AAI, Maharashtra bag men’s and women’s titles
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Senior National badminton championships: Karnataka to clash with AAI in men’s team final
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Jwala Gutta: We didn’t start the Academy only for badminton
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: Arjun’s Panthers faces Pardeep’s Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Senior National badminton championships: Rituparna Das enters second round
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. SRH Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Auction strategy was around players who can help us improve at home: RCB skipper Du Plessis
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment