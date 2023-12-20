Senior National badminton championships: Rituparna Das enters second round

Rituparna Das is on a comeback trail but her injuries to the left ankle and right wrist (she underwent a surgery) have not completely healed. However, the 27-year-old, a former National women’s singles champion (2017), is hopeful of sorting things out and get ready for the challenges ahead.

In fact, 2017 was the best year for Rituparna. She won the National women’s singles crown and attained a career-high world ranking of 44. Her ranking, however, has now slipped to 219 and she knows there are no easy solutions.

“I am just trying to get back [to full fitness]. I will play in the International Challenge in Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka in February 2024,” said Rituparna, after a facile 21-11, 21-11 win over Chitwan Khatri of Haryana in the 85 th Senior National badminton championships here on Wednesday. She will play the top seed Aakarshi Kashyap of Chhattisgarh in the second round.

Petroleum’s B. Sai Praneeth, the 2019 World championships bronze medallist, gave a walkover to Saahas Kumar Potiki Reddi of Telangana in the men’s singles first round.

Later, Tamil Nadu’s K. Sathish Kumar, singles champion in the recently concluded Odisha Masters, scripted a confident 21-17, 21-11 win over Harshit Thakur of Chhattisgarh to enter the second round. All the top players have been given a bye in the first round.

Other results (first round):

Men: K. Sathish Kumar (TN) bt Harshit Thakur (Chat) 21-17, 21-11; Chirag Sen (Rlys) bt S. Sankar Muthusamy (TN) 9-8 (retd.); T. Sidarth (TN) bt Dhruv Prasad (Chan) 21-13, 23-21; Dhruv Rawat (Uttr) bt Siddharth Pratap Singh (Rlys) 21-19, 21-19; Ayush Shetty (Kar) bt Adheep Gupta (Guj) 22-20,2 1-17; K. Tarun Reddy (TS) bt Raghav Dogra (J&K) 21-15, 21-9; Chirag Seth (UP) bt Venkata Sai (AP) 321-15, 21-17; Lokesh Reddy (AP) bt Tukum Laa (AR) 21-9, 21-17; Aditya Joshi (Pet) bt Saurav Kapoor (RBI) 21-16, 3-3 (retd.).

Women: Anura Prabhudesai (Rlys) bt Krishika Mahajan (J&K) 21-15, 21-14; L. Sreshta Reddy (TS) bt Lalrinhlui (Miz) 21-4, 21-7; Rutvi Baloni (Guj) bt Namita Pathania (CAG) 18-21, 27-25, 21-7; Jahnavi Nammi (AP) bt P. Srija (Bih) 21-6, 21-15; Pranika Holkar (MP) bt Harshitaa Rout (Odi) 21-18, 21-14; Tanvi Sharma (PNB) bt Tanya Hemanth (AAI) 21-16, 21-11; Malvika Bansod (RBI) bt Mayuri Barman (Asm) 21-6, 21-16.