Sindhu congratulates Neeraj, welcomes him to ‘World Champions’ club

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu hailed javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on winning the country’s maiden athletics gold at the World Championship in Budapest on Sunday and ‘welcomed him to the world champions club’.

“It is a fantastic effort by Neeraj. I heartily congratulate him on his great achievement and it should be a great inspiration for many budding athletes,” the champion shuttler said after being announced as brand ambassador for Centuary Mattresses on Tuesday.

She refused to entertain any questions on badminton other than saying that she will be training really hard as this also happens to the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification year.

Speaking on her new role for Centuary Mattresses, Sindhu said that it was imperative not just for the sportspersons but for all to have sound sleep to stay healthy.

“The reason why I decided to be associated with this brand is the way they come up with innovative ideas to ensure sound sleep,” she said.

“Sound sleep to stay healthy is the motto and that is the reason why I am with Centuary Mattresses not just because it is a product,” a smiling Sindhu said.

“Joining hands with Centuary is an exciting step for me. Their dedication to innovative sleep solutions aligns perfectly with my belief in the importance of rest,” she said.

For his part, Uttam Malani, Executive Director at Centuary Mattresses, said they were delighted to have Sindhu as their brand ambassador for she is a perfect fit through shared values of excellence and dedication.

“In India, it is a Rs.10,000 crore mattress industry and 60 per cent of that is from the unorganised sector. And, we take pride in announcing that 10 percent of the market share is with Centuary Mattresses,” Uttam said.

“With Sindhu joining us, we only hope and are confident of growing bigger,” he said.