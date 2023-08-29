MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sindhu congratulates Neeraj, welcomes him to ‘World Champions’ club

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was announced as brand ambassador for Centuary Mattresses on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 16:58 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Uttam Malani (left), Executive Director at Centuary Mattresses, with their new brand ambassador and double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu (right) in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Uttam Malani (left), Executive Director at Centuary Mattresses, with their new brand ambassador and double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu (right) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM
infoIcon

Uttam Malani (left), Executive Director at Centuary Mattresses, with their new brand ambassador and double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu (right) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu hailed javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on winning the country’s maiden athletics gold at the World Championship in Budapest on Sunday and ‘welcomed him to the world champions club’.

“It is a fantastic effort by Neeraj. I heartily congratulate him on his great achievement and it should be a great inspiration for many budding athletes,” the champion shuttler said after being announced as brand ambassador for Centuary Mattresses on Tuesday.

She refused to entertain any questions on badminton other than saying that she will be training really hard as this also happens to the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification year.

READ - Neeraj Chopra wants to have fun as he takes on the world again

Speaking on her new role for Centuary Mattresses, Sindhu said that it was imperative not just for the sportspersons but for all to have sound sleep to stay healthy.

“The reason why I decided to be associated with this brand is the way they come up with innovative ideas to ensure sound sleep,” she said.

“Sound sleep to stay healthy is the motto and that is the reason why I am with Centuary Mattresses not just because it is a product,” a smiling Sindhu said.

“Joining hands with Centuary is an exciting step for me. Their dedication to innovative sleep solutions aligns perfectly with my belief in the importance of rest,” she said.

For his part, Uttam Malani, Executive Director at Centuary Mattresses, said they were delighted to have Sindhu as their brand ambassador for she is a perfect fit through shared values of excellence and dedication.

“In India, it is a Rs.10,000 crore mattress industry and 60 per cent of that is from the unorganised sector. And, we take pride in announcing that 10 percent of the market share is with Centuary Mattresses,” Uttam said.

“With Sindhu joining us, we only hope and are confident of growing bigger,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

P V Sindhu /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Live score, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Kick-off at 6PM; Live streaming info, Lineups out soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sindhu congratulates Neeraj, welcomes him to ‘World Champions’ club
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Rahul Dravid: India was clear about No 4 and 5 batters 18 months ago, injuries disrupted plans
    PTI
  4. Sudden change in conditions snatched gold from us: Indian tent pegging team riders
    PTI
  5. Rohit Sharma: Playing high-risk game in ODIs is my individual choice
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Sindhu congratulates Neeraj, welcomes him to ‘World Champions’ club
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. BWF World Rankings: Prannoy climbs to sixth, Sindhu ranked 14th
    Team Sportstar
  3. BWF World Championships 2023: An Se-young defeats Carolina Marin, Vitidsarn beats Naraoka in finals
    Reuters
  4. Prannoy added new strokes in this World Championship: Coach Sai Dutt
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Prannoy’s never-say-die attitude sets him apart, says coach Sai Dutt
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Live score, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Kick-off at 6PM; Live streaming info, Lineups out soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sindhu congratulates Neeraj, welcomes him to ‘World Champions’ club
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Rahul Dravid: India was clear about No 4 and 5 batters 18 months ago, injuries disrupted plans
    PTI
  4. Sudden change in conditions snatched gold from us: Indian tent pegging team riders
    PTI
  5. Rohit Sharma: Playing high-risk game in ODIs is my individual choice
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment