MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BWF World Rankings: Prannoy climbs to sixth, Sindhu ranked 14th

Prannoy, who won his maiden World Championships bronze medal moved three places up the ladder following his impressive performance and has amassed 72437 points.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 16:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
H.S. Prannoy plays a shot during the men’s semifinal against Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the BWF Badminton World Championship in Copenhagen.
H.S. Prannoy plays a shot during the men’s semifinal against Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the BWF Badminton World Championship in Copenhagen. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

H.S. Prannoy plays a shot during the men’s semifinal against Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the BWF Badminton World Championship in Copenhagen. | Photo Credit: AFP

H.S. Prannoy achieved his career-best world ranking as the ace shuttler climbed to the No.6 spot in the latest rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday.

Prannoy, who won his maiden World Championships bronze medal moved three places up the ladder following his impressive performance and has amassed 72437 points. The Indian who defeated Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen at the Worlds is the only Indian shuttler in the top 10 list that is topped by Axelsen.

Disappointed not to get gold but bronze means a lot: Prannoy

Among the other star Indian shuttlers, Lakshya Sen is at the No. 12 position while Kidambi Srikanth stands at the 20th position.

In the women’s category, P.V. Sindhu after suffering a first-round exit from the World Championships is at the 14th spot while in the men’s doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to occupy the second spot.

The pair of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopi Chand is ranked 17th in the women’s doubles.

Related Topics

H. S. Prannoy /

Lakshya Sen /

Kidambi Srikanth /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

P. V. Sindhu /

Chirag Shetty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BWF World Rankings: Prannoy climbs to sixth, Sindhu ranked 14th
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Live score, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Kick-off at 6PM; Match Preview, Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Divya Deshmukh replaces R Vaishali in Tata Steel Chess India tournament
    PTI
  4. Frenzy on the waters: The legend of the Nehru Boat Race
    Stan Rayan
  5. Fulham signs Belgium defender Castagne from Leicester
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. BWF World Rankings: Prannoy climbs to sixth, Sindhu ranked 14th
    Team Sportstar
  2. BWF World Championships 2023: An Se-young defeats Carolina Marin, Vitidsarn beats Naraoka in finals
    Reuters
  3. Prannoy added new strokes in this World Championship: Coach Sai Dutt
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Prannoy’s never-say-die attitude sets him apart, says coach Sai Dutt
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Disappointed not to get gold but bronze means a lot: Prannoy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BWF World Rankings: Prannoy climbs to sixth, Sindhu ranked 14th
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Live score, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Kick-off at 6PM; Match Preview, Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Divya Deshmukh replaces R Vaishali in Tata Steel Chess India tournament
    PTI
  4. Frenzy on the waters: The legend of the Nehru Boat Race
    Stan Rayan
  5. Fulham signs Belgium defender Castagne from Leicester
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment