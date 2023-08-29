BWF World Rankings: Prannoy climbs to sixth, Sindhu ranked 14th

H.S. Prannoy achieved his career-best world ranking as the ace shuttler climbed to the No.6 spot in the latest rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday.

Prannoy, who won his maiden World Championships bronze medal moved three places up the ladder following his impressive performance and has amassed 72437 points. The Indian who defeated Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen at the Worlds is the only Indian shuttler in the top 10 list that is topped by Axelsen.

Disappointed not to get gold but bronze means a lot: Prannoy

Among the other star Indian shuttlers, Lakshya Sen is at the No. 12 position while Kidambi Srikanth stands at the 20th position.

In the women’s category, P.V. Sindhu after suffering a first-round exit from the World Championships is at the 14th spot while in the men’s doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to occupy the second spot.

The pair of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopi Chand is ranked 17th in the women’s doubles.