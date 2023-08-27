MagazineBuy Print

Disappointed not to get gold but bronze means a lot: Prannoy

Prannoy's dream run at the World Championships ended after he lost 21-18 13-21 14-21 to world number 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men's singles semifinal to sign off with a bronze medal.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 09:30 IST , Copenhagen - 3 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Prannoy H. S. in action in his men’s semifinal singles match against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
India's Prannoy H. S. in action in his men's semifinal singles match against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Prannoy H. S. in action in his men’s semifinal singles match against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn. | Photo Credit: AP

Star Indian shuttler H. S. Prannoy was a tad disappointed to miss out on a BWF World Championships gold medal but said the bronze meant a lot to him, calling it the “first starting step” on the way to the coveted title.

Prannoy’s dream run at the World Championships ended after he lost 21-18 13-21 14-21 to world number 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men’s singles semifinal to sign off with a bronze medal.

The win extended India’s record of having at least one medallist in the showpiece since 2011.

“For me, this bronze medal means so much personally because it has been almost 12 years in the circuit, you always want to have those big medals in your hand,” he said after the match.

“Yes, you are disappointed for not getting the gold but the first starting step is with bronze.” The 31-year-old from Kerala thanked the coaching staff and his family for backing him.

ALSO READ | HS Prannoy loses to Vitidsarn in semifinal, settles for bronze in World Championships

“A lot of people has done a lot of hard work in the last few years and a lot of things came in place this week. Thanks to all of them who have been working day and night with me so that I can play better and my entire family backing me from home,” he said.

“It is not easy because you are in the circuit the entire year and hardly get time for family and friends, sometimes it takes a load.

“So these kind of sweet memories are always good, you are feel motivated to go back and work, otherwise it is really tough to do the whole thing.” The 31-year-old Prannoy squandered an opening game advantage and a 5-1 lead in the second as Vitidsarn, a three-time former world junior champion, displayed his mental fortitude and solid defence to seal a second successive final spot.

Prannoy was coming into the match after playing two three-game matches which lasted close to 70 minutes and he admitted it took a toll on his body.

“When you are on the court you feel you have done everything but when you finish off, you feel you could have done more. Physically I couldn’t push through today, the legs were not in great shape,” the world number 9 said.

India’s top-ranked men’s singles shuttler made a solid start but signs of exhaustion set in from the second game.

“I was trying hard from inside, not letting go easily but credit to him he was putting in shuttle continuously at a good speed and not making any easy errors at any point,” he said.

“At the third game, I lost that first half, it was crucial. You can’t be down 5-1. I have to really respect how my body takes such matches, it is not easy to play 70 minutes back-to-back for four days.

“He is much younger, he is able to recover much faster. But I am really happy with the way things went this week.” Notwithstanding the loss, it was a brilliant achievement for Prannoy as he became only the fifth Indian men’s singles player to win a World Championships medal.

Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B. Sai Praneeth (bronze) and Prakash Padukone (bronze) are the other medallists in men’s singles.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. BWF World Championships 2023: An Se-young defeats Carolina Marin, Vitidsarn beats Naraoka in finals
    Reuters
  2. Prannoy added new strokes in this World Championship: Coach Sai Dutt
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Prannoy’s never-say-die attitude sets him apart, says coach Sai Dutt
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Disappointed not to get gold but bronze means a lot: Prannoy
    PTI
  5. HS Prannoy loses to Vitidsarn in semifinal, settles for bronze in World Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

