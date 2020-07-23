Sindhu hails fitness coach Srikanth Varma's role in World Championship win

Reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu said that fitness is the mantra for her success as she heaped praise on her fitness and conditioning trainer M. Srikanth Varma.

“I owe a lot of my success in winning the World championship to the demanding fitness regimen prescribed by Srikanth sir at Suchitra Academy, which is like my second home,” Sindhu said at a virtual launch of the physical education curriculum, Suchitra FitKid, on Thursday.

Speaking about the importance of exercise in the time of pandemic, Sindhu said: “These are challenging times and it is imperative for everyone to indulge in some exercise or the other depending on their age, stay clean and stay safe to ward off the dreaded COVID-19 virus,” the Rio Olympics silver medallist said.

“All aspects of life are affected in one way or the other. And, we athletes are no different. So, for all of us, some sort of physical activity is a must during these times,” she said.

“I always feel not to limit our challenges but to challenge the limits. A fit body and a fresh mind help one a lot in their pursuit of excellence,” she said.

“This has been the philosophy when I worked so hard with Srikanth sir to help me become a world champion. He is a world class trainer and who knows the demands and challenges of an athlete striving for excellence at the highest level,” Sindhu said.

“It is great to know that this programme, designed for students from Grade I to XII and a right blend of physical exercises and yoga asanas and children would love it the most, will be part of the Suchitra Academy International school curriculum,” she said thanking principal Deepa Kapoor.

For his part, Praveen Raju, mentor of Suchitra Academy, thanked his entire team and also Sindhu for her invaluable inputs in coming out with the Fitkid programme which should be helpful to everyone being more Covid-19 specific.