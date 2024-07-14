Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Colombia final match?

Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.

Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will officiate the final match. An official FIFA referee since 2015, Claus was included in the 2022 World Cup list.

Apart from that, he has refereed in several international competitions, such as the 2021 Copa América and the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.