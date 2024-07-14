MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Colombia final match?

Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will officiate the match. An official FIFA referee since 2015, Claus was included in the 2022 World Cup list.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Referee Raphael Claus shows a yellow cad to Yordan Osorio of Venezuela during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Venezuela and Mexico at SoFi Stadium on June 26, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
FILE - Referee Raphael Claus shows a yellow cad to Yordan Osorio of Venezuela during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Venezuela and Mexico at SoFi Stadium on June 26, 2024 in Inglewood, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE - Referee Raphael Claus shows a yellow cad to Yordan Osorio of Venezuela during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Venezuela and Mexico at SoFi Stadium on June 26, 2024 in Inglewood, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.

Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will officiate the final match. An official FIFA referee since 2015, Claus was included in the 2022 World Cup list.

Apart from that, he has refereed in several international competitions, such as the 2021 Copa América and the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Raphael Claus (BRA)
Assistant Referee No. 1: Bruno Pires (BRA)
Assistant Referee No. 2: Rodrigo Correa (BRA)
Fourth Official: Juan Benitez (PAR)
Fifth Official: Eduardo Cardozo (PAR)
VAR: Rodolpho Toski (BRA)
AVAR: Danilo Manis (BRA)

