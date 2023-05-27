Badminton

Sindhu falters in Malaysia Masters semifinals, loses to Tunjung

Sindhu lost the semifinal in straight games 21-14, 21-17.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 27 May, 2023 14:36 IST
India’s P V Sindhu in action.

India’s P V Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu was defeated by Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-14, 21-17 in the Malaysia Masters 2023 semifinals on Saturday.

The double Olympic medallist failed to avenge her 2023 Madrid Masters final loss to the Indonesian, where she faltered 8-21, 8-21 in less than half an hour, despite winning against Tunjung seven times prior to the clash.

Sindhu’s compatriot Prannoy will be face Christian Adinata of Indonesia, in the quarterfinals. Adinata defeated Kidambi Srikanth in the quarterfinal.

Malaysia Masters is the first event for the Road to Paris - the qualifying cycle for Paris 2024  Olympics.

