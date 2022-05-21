Thailand Open 2022 Semifinal LIVE: Sindhu loses to Chen 17-21, 16-21

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Thailand Open Super 500 semifinal between India's P V Sindhu and China's Chen Yu Fei.

P V Sindhu lost to Chen Yu Fei 17-21, 16-21

P V Sindhu was thrashed by Chen Yu Fei of China 17-21, 16-21 in straight sets in the semifinals of the Thailand Open on Saturday.

16-21 A body shot from Chen leaves Sindhu baffled and unable to return.

15-19 The Indian might need something special to lift her up as the placement of the Chinese gets better with the game as she races for the match point.

15-17 CHALLENGE by Chen as she thinks it was out. But she's unsuccessful as the shuttle slightly touches the sideline.

14-16 Followup to her serve, Sindhu fails to receive Chen's straight shot as she lands into the net.

12-15 Sindhu's attempt for a cross court drop is not successful as it hits the net.

11-12 Challenge unsuccessful as Chen lands the shuttle on the endline. Chen takes the lead for the first time in the game.

11-11 Chen levels the score as Sindhu is unable to reach the cross court shot.

11-9 A 25 shot rally ends with Sindhu landing one wide off the sideline.

10-8 Three consecutive points for Chen as she constantly switches between attack and defense.

10-5 Front court mistake by Chen ensures the Indian leading by four . Make it five.

7-4 Sindhu pushes Chen to the backline only to hit one near the net in her next shot.

6-3 Chen is off balance as she fails to receive Sindhu's cross court attempt.

4-2 Another attacking follow-up by Sindhu as she leads by two points.

3-1 A brilliant follow-up to a net shot as Sindhu lands the shuttle to the empty side in Chen's side.

1-0 CHALLENGE for the first point by Sindhu as she thinks its out and she's right.

FIRST GAME:

17-21 Sindhu tries a drop shot but misjudges as it hits the net and Chen wins the first game.

17-20 Chen CHALLENGES, but is unsuccessful as the shuttle lands on the endline and Sindhu earns a point.

15-20 Chen returns Sindhu's cross smash, Sindhu tries a net shot but is unable to get it through the other side of the court.

15-17 Three straight points for Sindhu as attacks.

12-17 Chen makes Sindhu run back and forth the court as the Indian fails to read her opponents play and lets one hit the empty space in her side.

10-15 A lucky net shot by Sindhu as the shuttle bounces and lands into Chen's side of the court.

9-13 Sindhu hits two consecutive shots into the net.

7-11 Sindhu tries to aim one to her right, but the shuttle goes out.

7-10 Sindhu CHALLENGES but the challenge is not successful as she hit the shuttle out.

5-9 Another CHALLENGE by Chen as she thinks the shot was out. She's yet again correct. Sindhu trailing by three points

4-7 CHALLENGE! Successful challenge by Chen as Sindhu did land the shuttle outside the baseline.

4-5 Chen's placement with a cross court smash earns her yet another point leaving the Indian unable to reach.

3-3 Sindhu's angular cross court shot leaves Chen unable to receive it.

2-2 Scores level as Sindhu angles the shot wide off the sideline

1-0 Drift alongside the court from Sindhu, gives her the advantage as Chen sends one wide off the endline.

AND THE GAME BEGINS!

11:46 AM- Both the players enter.....

ROAD TO SEMIFINALS:

FOR SINDHU Beat Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 in quarterfinals Beat Sim Yu Jin of South Korea 21-16, 21-13 in round two Beat Lauren Lam of USA 21-19, 19-21, 21-18 in round one

FOR CHEN YU FEI Beat Michelle Li of Canada 21-14, 20-22, 21-17 in quarterfinals Beat Zhang Yi Man of China 19-21, 21-14, 21-13 in round two Beat Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-16, 21-10 in round one

MATCH PREVIEW

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu defeated world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan on Friday to set up a semifinal clash with reigning Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China.

Sixth-seeded Sindhu won 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 against the Japanese in 51 minutes. The semifinal clash between World No. 7 Sindhu and World No. 4 Chen will be their 11th meeting. Sindhu leads 6-4 in the head-to-head.

Last time the two faced each other was in the BWF Tour Finals group match in which the Chinese triumphed 20-22, 21-16, 21-12 over the Indian in December 2019.

Where to watch?