Singapore Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag duo exits after first round loss

Jun 07, 2023

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were stunned by Japan’s Akira Koga and Taichi Saito in the first round of the Singapore Open 2023 on Wednesday.

The fifth seeded Indian duo lost to the Japanese pair 18-21, 21-14, 18-21 in a match that went on for over an hour.

