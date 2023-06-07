Magazine

Singapore Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag duo exits after first round loss

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were stunned by Japan’s Akira Koga and Taichi Saito in the first round of the Singapore Open 2023 on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 13:31 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action.
Indian badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were stunned by Japan’s Akira Koga and Taichi Saito in the first round of the Singapore Open 2023 on Wednesday.

The fifth seeded Indian duo lost to the Japanese pair 18-21, 21-14, 18-21 in a match that went on for over an hour.

More to follow...

