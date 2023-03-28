Badminton

Spain Masters: Priyanshu enters main draw, Dhruv-Arjun into pre-quarterfinals

Fast-rising Indian men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila saw off brothers Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley 16-21 21-17 21-12 to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

PTI
28 March, 2023 20:57 IST
M.R. Arjun, left, and Dhruv Kapila of India in action. (FILE PHOTO)

M.R. Arjun, left, and Dhruv Kapila of India in action. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: Hiro Komae/AP

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat recorded two fine victories in the men’s singles qualification round to progress to the main draw of the Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

The World number 60 Indian beat El Salvador’s Uriel Francisco Canjura Artiga 21-16 21-12 first before prevailing 21-18 18-21 21-15 over France’s Alex Lanier in a thrilling match.

Spanish Masters: Can Sindhu make a turnaround?

Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, however, couldn’t cross the opening round of the qualifiers, going down 14-21 18-21 to Lanier.

In mixed doubles qualification round, the Indian pairing of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy lost 12-21 22-20 19-21 to Indonesia’s Amri Syahnawi and Winny Oktavina Kandow.

B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa too missed out narrowly, going down 17-21 21-19 13-21 to China’s He Ji Ting and Du Yue.

Women’s pairing of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker too went down 11-21 19-21 to Denmark’s Natasja P Anthonisen and Clara Graversen in the qualification round.

