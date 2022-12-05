Badminton

Sukant Kadam wins gold in Peru para badminton tournament

World No.3 Sukant Kadam defeated Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang 21-14, 21-15 in the men’s singles SL4 category.

Indian shuttlers, led by Para World Championships bronze medallist Sukant Kadam, shone at the Peru Para-Badminton International in Lima by clinching six gold medals. India won 14 medals in total (6 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze).

World No.3 Kadam defeated Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang 21-14, 21-15 in the men’s singles SL4 category, while Nehal Gupta won the SL3 event by beating Mathieu Thomas of France 21-16 21-14.

“I am really happy with the result. I have been training hard. I have had a good year, and I hope to continue with the same consistency next year,” Kadam, who won bronze in the 2022 Para World Championships, said after clinching the title.

In the women’s section, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Mandeep Kaur won titles in the SH6 and SL3 singles categories.

While Nithya defeated Giuliana Poveda Flores of Peru 21-6, 21-13, Mandeep beat Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna 21-11, 21-11.

Men’s doubles pair Nehal and Breno Johann (SL3-SL4) and the women’s doubles combination of Parul Parmar and Vaishali Nilesh Patel (SL3-SU5) bagged gold medals in their respective events.

Nehal and Breno beat Peru pair of Renzo Diquez Bances Morales and Pedro Pablo De Vinatea 21-16 21-13, while Parul and Vaishali prevailed 21-17 21-19 over Peru’s Kelly Edith Ari Escalante and Mandeep 21-17 21-19.

