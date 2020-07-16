2020 NBA restart: Spurs' Trey Lyles to miss season with appendicitis

San Antonio Spurs forward Trey Lyles underwent an appendectomy on Wednesday in Orlando and will miss the remainder of the season.

In his first year with the Spurs, Lyles averaged 6.4 points and a career-high 5.7 rebounds while shooting a career-best 38.7 percent from 3-point range. The fifth-year forward had appeared in all 63 games and made 53 starts.

Lyles moved to Spurs on a two-year deal in July 2019 after the Denver Nuggets rescinded its qualifying offer. He was expected to see an expanded role this summer in the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge, who underwent a right shoulder surgery in June.

Lyles, 24, is averaging 7.4 points per game for his career with the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and the Spurs. He was selected 12th overall by the Jazz in the 2015 draft out of Kentucky.