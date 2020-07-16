More Sports Basketball Basketball 2020 NBA restart: Spurs' Trey Lyles to miss season with appendicitis Lyles was expected to see an expanded role this summer in the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge, who underwent a right shoulder surgery in June. Reuters 16 July, 2020 07:59 IST Lyles moved to Spurs on a two-year deal in July 2019 after the Denver Nuggets rescinded its qualifying offer. - TWITTER| SAN ANTONIO SPURS Reuters 16 July, 2020 07:59 IST San Antonio Spurs forward Trey Lyles underwent an appendectomy on Wednesday in Orlando and will miss the remainder of the season.In his first year with the Spurs, Lyles averaged 6.4 points and a career-high 5.7 rebounds while shooting a career-best 38.7 percent from 3-point range. The fifth-year forward had appeared in all 63 games and made 53 starts.Lyles moved to Spurs on a two-year deal in July 2019 after the Denver Nuggets rescinded its qualifying offer. He was expected to see an expanded role this summer in the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge, who underwent a right shoulder surgery in June.Lyles, 24, is averaging 7.4 points per game for his career with the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and the Spurs. He was selected 12th overall by the Jazz in the 2015 draft out of Kentucky. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos