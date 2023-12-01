MagazineBuy Print

LeBron’s son Bronny James set to return after cardiac arrest

The James family announced Thursday that Bronny James, who was found to have a congenital heart defect, plans to return to workouts next week with the University of Southern California (USC).

Published : Dec 01, 2023 09:51 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: LeBron James greets his son Bronny James.
FILE PHOTO: LeBron James greets his son Bronny James. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: LeBron James greets his son Bronny James. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been given medical approval to return to college basketball activities four months after suffering a cardiac arrest during practice.

The James family announced Thursday that Bronny James, who was found to have a congenital heart defect, plans to return to workouts next week with the University of Southern California (USC).

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball,” the James family said in a statement. “Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after.

“The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

James, a prized high school prospect carefully watched due to his famous father, selected USC last May.

But in a July workout, Bronny James collapsed and was hospitalized for three days before the heart defect diagnosis was revealed in August.

The Trojans are off to a 5-2 start in the 2023-24 season and could possibly make his USC debut as early as December 10 against Long Beach State.

